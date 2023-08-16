Stay Connected
Trending Topics
Atlanta Black Star/Video/ABS Originals
ABS OriginalsNews VideoVideo

‘They Tried to Teach Us a ‘Whitenized’ Version’: Bishop Talbert Swan Debunks Notion of Christianity as White, Highlights Black Origins

Posted by | Published on: CommentsComments (0)

Bishop Talbert Swan slammed the notion that Christianity does not serve Black people. He asserted that all of the components of the Christian faith originated on the continent of Africa and that people saying otherwise are just trying to erase the connection to the Black Diaspora.

Swan did point out that there has been a “whitenized” version of Christianity used by Europeans that “bastardized scriptures” to preach obedience to Black people. In defiance of that, Swan stated that he subscribes to a more freeing and liberating theological viewpoint of the scripture. To see what else Swan had to say about the relationship between Black culture and Christianity, watch the video.

Click here to read more.

What people are saying

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related Stories

Back to top