‘They Tried to Teach Us a ‘Whitenized’ Version’: Bishop Talbert Swan Debunks Notion of Christianity as White, Highlights Black Origins

Bishop Talbert Swan slammed the notion that Christianity does not serve Black people. He asserted that all of the components of the Christian faith originated on the continent of Africa and that people saying otherwise are just trying to erase the connection to the Black Diaspora.

Swan did point out that there has been a “whitenized” version of Christianity used by Europeans that “bastardized scriptures” to preach obedience to Black people. In defiance of that, Swan stated that he subscribes to a more freeing and liberating theological viewpoint of the scripture. To see what else Swan had to say about the relationship between Black culture and Christianity, watch the video.

