‘I Could See Her Skin Moving’: Woman Claims Grandmother’s Body Was Infested with Maggots at Georgia Funeral Home

A Georgia woman claims that she saw maggots on her grandmother’s body at a mortuary, and now she’s speaking out, hoping for accountability.

Fataaim Muhsinin told WGXA that when she viewed her grandmother’s body at Glover Memorial Mortuary last year, she saw the insects crawling on her remains. Muhsinin, who had a close relationship with her grandmother, alleges that the corpse was not stored properly. She provided a video to the news station that appears to show the bugs.

“I stood up, and I was like ‘I’m trippin’ I have to be,” and there were maggots from the sides of her face, from the lip opening and the ear and the nose,” Muhsinin said, the outlet reported.

“When you go into the funeral home, you expect it to be fairly cold for the preservation of the body, then I thought he had a box fan going on in the lobby,” she continued. “I was hot, then when I went to touch my grandma’s skin, I could see her skin moving.”

When a morgue obtains a body, they usually start embalming, which washes, decontaminants, and reconstructs the corpse, especially before a public viewing, The Conversation reported.

Fataaim Muhsinin alleges she saw maggots crawling on her grandmother’s body at Georgia mortuary. (Photos: WGXA/Screenshot)

The mortuary, located in Macon, which is about 83 miles from Atlanta, says its “sole objective is to provide the highest level of service and persona,” according to its Facebook page. Muhsinin claims that when she confronted an employee, he dismissed her concerns.

“He kind of gave me a look like, what are you talking about and I took him back to the room and he just kind of ran in, and he asked me to stand inside the doors, and then when he came back out, he kind of brushed it off, “Muhsinin told WGXA. “Like maybe I was just over emotional and had been seeing things, and he just told me he doesn’t have those type of things happen with their bodies.”

Last year, a family sued a Brooklyn, New York funeral home after claiming they did not preserve the body and saw a maggot come out of her eye.