My Roommate Wants Me to Cover Up When Her Boyfriend Comes Around. Should I Be Forced to be Uncomfortable In My Own Home?

Since moving out of my family home, I have always lived alone. I enjoy the peace and tranquility that come with living by myself, and until very recently never thought I would give that up.

After the pandemic, I was laid off and actually had to move back home to my mom and dad’s place. I’ve taken the past couple of years to find and work a steady job again and save some money to move out on my own. But this time, with a roommate.

But not just any roommate, my childhood best friend, Monica. Monica and I have been friends since we were 5. We were in the same kindergarten class and graduated as valedictorian and salutatorian of our high school. We went to separate colleges but reunited once graduating college. Funny enough, we never lived together until now. As wonderful as it is to live with someone that I know so well, it’s still a bit of a strain on the relationship here and there.

Monica is in a full-blown romantic relationship now and doesn’t have the same time for me that she had before, which is completely understandable. I actually like her boyfriend a lot and feel she made a very good choice. I just miss her and wish we could kick it like we used to.

Surprisingly, she came to me last weekend and said she needed to talk. I could tell by the look on her face that it was something pretty serious, so I braced myself for the worst. “Was she sick?” “Moving out?” “Were she and Brian breaking up?” What in the world could it be, I thought.

Well, it was none of the above. Monica told me that she felt I needed to be more cognizant of the clothes I wear around the house when her boyfriend is there. She told me that my tiny shorts and tank tops were very inappropriate and that she would appreciate it if I put on some clothes out of respect for her relationship.

I asked her if this was coming from her or from Brian, and she assured me it was her own personal feelings and that she finally had gotten the courage to address it with me. Honestly, I’ve caught Brian looking at me before on more than one occasion, but I never thought much of it other than that he’s just a man. Now, I’m wondering if he told my best friend to talk to me just to cover himself in the event that I ratted him out.

Should I tell my best friend about these past incidents with Brian and keep my freedom in my own home or buy a robe and keep it moving?

