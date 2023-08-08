My Boyfriend’s Daughter Left Me Out of the Family Tree. Should I Talk to Her About It or Let It Go?

Since I was a little girl, I’ve always wanted to have children of my own. I remember pretending that my baby dolls were real children and taking extra special care of them. When I became an adult, I was devastated to find out that due to circumstances of a medical nature, I would not be able to have kids of my own.

Initially, the news was a huge blow to the maternal instinct that lived inside of me. I wondered how such a cruel turn of events could happen to someone with so much love to give a child. But eventually, I came to accept my fate.

Woman and girl bonding over pie. (Stock photo: Getty Images)

Then I met Kenny. He was too good to be true, I thought, and then when I found out he was a package deal, I was more than happy to embrace my ready-made family. When we met, Kenny had a 4-year-old daughter that he had sole custody of because his ex-wife was constantly deployed.

I met Kenny’s daughter Nicole after four or five dates which was nerve-wracking and exciting all at the same time. She and I really hit it off on our first meet-and-greet, and our relationship has blossomed over the past two years. With her father’s blessing, Nicole and I spend a lot of one-on-one time together when she’s not participating in extracurricular activities or spending time with her friends.

We recently celebrated her sixth birthday at the skating rink, which was truly a blast. The following Sunday, we dropped her father off at the airport to go on a work trip. On Monday, in his absence, I attended her parent/teacher conference and was shown a project she worked on where she had to create her family tree. I immediately recognized that I wasn’t listed on the family tree at all. My knee-jerk reaction was to question Nicole about it, but I had to step back and realize she was just a child.

I had a lengthy conversation with her father about the incident when he returned home. He understood why my feelings were hurt and suggested that we sit down and have a talk with Nicole about the meaning of the family tree and family overall. I’m conflicted because she’s so young, so I’m wondering if we should actually have a sit-down talk with her about what happened or just let it go.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.