‘You All Have the Same Smile’: Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad’s Mom Turns 100. See the Family Photo That Has Fans Noticing Their ‘Ageless Beauty’

Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad‘s mother Vivian Ayers Allen recently turned 100, and Allen shared several pictures of the celebration with her fans on Instagram on Aug. 3.

She posted several pictures of herself with her mother as well as a picture of her yellow, white, and mint green rose-covered cake on her Instagram.

The dancer and former Broadway star also posted pictures of friends and family members speaking at Vivian’s birthday celebration.

“Mom. You are the true Renaissance Woman Lish, Vivian, Condola, Carmen, Gel, Tracey, Natalie, Chloe, Shiloh, Avi, and I aspire to,” Allen wrote in the caption. “THANK YOU for giving us a path of Light, Love, Fight and Faith to follow. We celebrate your 100 Years around the sun!”

TheYBF Daily fans chimed in after the outlet reshared a picture of Dr. Allen, 75-year-old Rashad, 73-year-old Allen and Allen’s daughter Vivian Nixon, 39, from a fan page on Instagram.

Debbie Allen, her daughter, and sister Phylicia Rashad pose together in a photo. (Photo: @theybf_daily/Instagram, @debbie_alleninsightout/Instagram)

“Momma was like: All my people getting these good genes!!”

“100, what a true blessing and she is as beautiful as her daughters,” added another fan.

“You all have the same smile,” noted a third. “God continue to bless this family of beautiful women. Happy Birthday to the Queen.”

“Ageless beauty… definitely great genes.”

“The way that granddaughter look like her grandmother’s twin! Happy Birthday Ms Allen!”

This made me love Solange album even more. Debbie Allen and Phylicia Rashad reciting poem to their mom that she wrote for them as children. pic.twitter.com/qPq2p0DhX7 — MoRuf (@MoRuf88) April 29, 2019

Vivian Allen is a poet who was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize for her collection of poems, “Spice of Dawns.” Dr. Allen is also an activist and 1939 graduate of the Brainerd Institute in Chester, South Carolina, and also has honorary doctorate degrees from Wilberforce University and Bennett College.

The accomplished woman also studied Mayan culture and astronomy and even translated texts on the subjects. She has two other children in addition to her famous daughters, sons Hugh and Andrew Allen Jr.

Meanwhile, her daughters have been in the film and acting industry for decades. Allen currently stars in, and executive produces the ABC series “Grey’s Anatomy.” Rashad stars as the adoptive mother of Adonis in the latest hit film starring Michael B. Jordan, “Creed III.”