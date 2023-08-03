‘It’s Kind of Unnerving’: Possible Witness In Case Against Kansas City Man Accused of Targeting Black Woman Found Dead In River; Family Suspects Foul Play

A Black woman identified as a potential witness in connection to the case where a Missouri man allegedly held a woman hostage in his basement was found dead — and her family believes there’s more to the story.

Local authorities discovered the remains of Jaynie Crosdale in Saline County, Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson said in a press release earlier this week. Crosdale’s body was recovered from the Missouri River in late June, and her cause of death is currently not known, KMBC reported.

Timothy M. Haslett was arrested and charged with first-degree aggravated rape, first-degree kidnapping and second-degree assault. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/FOX4 Kansas City)

“The family of Ms. Crosdale has been notified, and our hearts go out to them for their loss,” the July 31 statement said. “Our office is working closely with law enforcement to gather all evidence and information that is needed to build the strongest case possible and deliver justice for Jaynie Crosdale.”

Officials said Crosdale was identified as a possible witness in the case against Timothy Haslett Jr., who was taken into custody last October after being accused of kidnapping and raping a 22-year-old woman, according to KMBC. The woman told police that she believes that Haslett has two more victims.

The unidentified victim from Kansas City told law enforcement she escaped from a home in Excelsior Springs, Missouri, where the incident happened. As the news station reported, Haslett is facing a slew of charges including first-degree kidnapping, first-degree rape and second-degree assault. He was given additional charges in March.

Haslett is being held on a $3 million bond, and the Clay County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion on Monday to raise his bond.

Authorities had been trying to get in touch with Crosdale since earlier this year, according to WDAF-TV. Her family told the outlet that they believe she was a victim of Haslett.

“We are deeply saddened at this horrific news,” Crosdale’s family said in a statement to the news station. “We are however relieved that we finally get to have a proper burial for her. She was truly loved and will be missed.”

Kansas City activists previously said that there was a serial killer targeting young Black women in the area, but local police disputed those claims.

“I am sad for the family to be honest. It’s kind of unnerving, but like I said thinking about it and I’ve had almost a year since he’s been arrested, it doesn’t really surprise me,” Haslett’s neighbor Tim Grover said.