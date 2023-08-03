Lesson Learned! Black TikToker Gets White Teen Troll Fired After He Commented ‘Get Back In Chains’ on Video Post

“Hey, Dylan, how you doing, buddy?” a Black content creator named Andre P. White started his epic clap back video.

Dylan, the young man mentioned in the greeting, left a racist remark in the comment section of a video where White discussed former President Theodore Roosevelt, labeling him a “supervillain” and expressing his belief that Mount Rushmore should not exist.

Andre P. White makes video responding to white teenager who commented on his content. (Photo: TikTok screenshot/D Piddy)

“I made a video on Teddy Roosevelt, minding my business, and you thought it would be just hilarious to comment this [“Get back in chains”] unprovoked… thinking I wouldn’t see it,” the TikToker, who also goes by D Piddy, said on Tuesday, Aug, 1. “Jokes on you. I’m God. Welcome to Hell.”

“I get really irritated at these private profiles, thinking they could just go around the platform being racist, bigoted and thinking that they won’t get checked. Your profile is private, but guess what, I’m God,” he reiterated.

Using his detective skills, White unearthed some biographical facts about young Dylan. He learned that the troll was a teen volunteer firefighter serving with an Indiana fire department. Unsure if Dylan was a minor, he refrained from disclosing his last name or showing his face.

Age aside, White said today would be a day for Dylan to learn a valuable lesson.

Using the right tools, the educator successfully reached out to Dylan’s supervisor and mother to let them know what he did.

Y’all wanna see a dead body? pic.twitter.com/fyL02vmAI9 — D Piddy (@Blackkout__) August 1, 2023

“I slipped, tripped and fell right into the DMs of your commanding lieutenant at the Williamsport, Indiana, fire department. I also found your mom. Fell into her DMs too,” he said. “Dylan, I want this to serve as a lesson you can be racist and bigoted all you want, but one day, you’re going to be racist and bigoted to the wrong one and today was that day. Stay in school.”

Dylan’s lieutenant, J. Lyons, followed up with White.

Lyons said, “I am writing in regards to the vitriolic comment that one of our recruits left on your video.”

“I can assure you that our department will not and does not tolerate this type of behavior. I know it is no excuse for what he said, but rest assured it will be dealt with swiftly and with serious punitive action.”

The lieutenant continued to apologize and asked that his department “be charged with carrying the burden of a child’s mistake.”

The department also took to social media to distance themselves from the vile comment.

White also posted Dylan’s private appeal for grace, saying he has “learned [his] lesson.”

“I’m sorry for the joke I made on your account. It was out of line and dumb. I shouldn’t have said it, and I respect you for publicly shaming me. It’s what I deserve,” the teen said.

He then added, “I know I don’t deserve it, but can you please ask people to stop targeting my fire department? I know I don’t deserve it, they can attack me personally all they want, but please not my department.”

His final message said, “You can let your followers know they just fired me. I’m sorry. I learned my lesson.”

White did his final video on the issue sharing with his people all that had happened. He said, “The racism was loud. So my response and this lesson had to be louder.”