‘You Are Talking Sh-t’: South African Leader Claps Back at Elon Musk for Accusing Him of Calling for ‘White Genocide’ After He Leds Anti-Apartheid Chant at Political Rally

A political leader in South Africa has set off a firestorm after making some incendiary chants and comments he made at a rally calling for his supporters to kill white people.

Over the weekend, the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Party Julius Malema held a rally with crowds numbering in the thousands to celebrate the party’s 10th anniversary.

South African Political Leader Julius Malema leads rally celebrating 10th anniversary of Economic Freedom Fighters Party. (Photo: Twitter/AfricaFactsZone)

There, he led the crowd in the anti-apartheid struggle song, “Kill the Boer, the Farmer” while also making gunfire sounds. The Boer refers to the white descendants of Dutch settlers in South Africa.

Once news of the chant began making headlines, tech entrepreneur and South African native Elon Musk put out a call on his social platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking for a response to this call for racial violence. Malema responded to Musk with “You are talking sh*t” in the Sotho language.

Ramaphosa has yet to respond, but Democratic Alliance head John Steenhuisen was quick to emphatically condemn Malema’s calls.

Malema did state in the past that the “Kill the Boer” song isn’t meant to be taken literally but implied that it signifies systems of oppression. The song points to a long history of land theft and repression under white minority rule, which coincidentally alludes to Malema’s goals to seize white-owned farmland.

Nearly 75 percent of South Africa’s farmland is white-owned. He and the Economic Freedom Fighters Party have sung it since he started the party in 2013 when he was 32.

However, this isn’t the first time he has threatened to carry out violence against white South African citizens. Last year, in an interview with BBC, he plainly said, “When the unled revolution comes… the first target is going to be white people.” He also stated that Black elites would be at risk.

“The violence that is going to happen within South Africa is because the elite [are] disappearing and then the poor are becoming more poorer,” Malema said in that interview.

The biggest scam in South Africa is Whites and ANC expecting us to move on and pretend that all is well with this inequality.



