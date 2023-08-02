My Wife Has Been Secretly Receiving Child Support Payments and Hiding Them In a Separate Bank Account. Should I Force Her to Close It?

My wife and I have been married for five glorious years and have a great relationship across the board. One of the things we pride ourselves on most is our honesty and transparency with each other — all the more reason I was so surprised to find out that she’s been lying to me about our finances.
The other day I checked the mail as usual and noticed a letter from our bank. I opened it without thinking twice and realized that it was not mail related to our joint account but instead for a separate individual account that my wife holds with the same bank. I was perplexed and extremely upset. Upon my wife’s arrival home from work, I confronted her about the mystery account and the floodgates opened.
For the past three years, she has been receiving child support checks for money she was owed for her son from a previous marriage. Her ex was in arrears and was finally court-ordered to make regular payments to her, and she decided to open a separate account and have the money routed there so I wouldn’t find out. She made a point to say that the money should be considered hers because she had to fight for it all these years and she should be able to spend it how she sees fit.
My argument is that her son is a minor and lives with us under our roof. I take care of the entire household, including him, and so in all fairness that money should go into our joint bank account to help with taking care of her son’s needs. She is not remorseful whatsoever, and I’m starting to wonder if this should be considered a divorceable offense or if I should demand that she close the secret account and have the support routed to our joint account if she wants the marriage to continue.
The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.
Send us your queries to [email protected] and let our readers offer some perspectives on how to navigate these conversations.
5 thoughts on “My Wife Has Been Secretly Receiving Child Support Payments and Hiding Them In a Separate Bank Account. Should I Force Her to Close It?”
The honesty and transparency that you think that you have with her is all an illusion. Secondly and most importantly, if your wife would open a second account unbeknown to you with the justification that child support that she decided was non of your bussiness even though you have been providing for step child she had with a previous relationship, she in the future is sure to more likely than not likely to rationalize keeping other secrets from you, like having a friendly date with an old high school sweet heart just to catch up, and many, many more secrets as such. My advice is to get out of this not so transparent relationship now and save your self the sure to come future heartache and betrayal because it’s only a matter of time.
Your question regarding whether or not you should force her to close the account?? Is missing the point and putting the cart before the horse 🐎 the more pressing issue at hand here, is with you living with the illusion that you and your wife’s five year relationship is based on honesty and transparency??? The fact that she opened a separate bank account in order to receive child support payment from a previous relationship and felt justified in not telling you, even though you have been supporting the previous man’s child, says a lot not only about you, ( living with the illusion that she is open and honest with you ) which she is not, and has not, and will not be open and honest with you because that is just who you married???
The money is for the child what she can do is use it to open a trust fund for him and why are fussing over another man’s money
The basic strength of a relationship are the foundational building blocks that holds it together Honesty and trust plays a major role.
Without these key tenets clearly built in, then you can expect your relationship can fall apart
Don’t sweat over it. It certainly shouldn’t destroy your relationship. The money is for the child and perhaps when he is older it will help with college, a car, an apartment of his own. If she uses some for only him, then everything is good. I also had money for my son deposited into a separate account. When he was responsible enough, I put it all in his name to use as he wished. A very grateful young man he was! (Well over $35,000 !)