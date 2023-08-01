‘Where Is Teddy?’: Teddy Riley Bails on Blackstreet’s Dedication Ceremony, Fans Believe He’s Still at Odds with Group Member Chauncey Black

Eyes are squinting and heads are being scratched after 1990s hit-making group Blackstreet made an appearance in New Jersey to celebrate a career milestone.

On July 28, the R&B singing act were honored with a street renaming ceremony in Paterson, New Jersey. What was once recognized as Presidential Boulevard will now be known as Blackstreet Boulevard between West Broadway and Temple Street.

The quartet shared photos of the ceremony on Instagram. “Blackstreet is literally on the map. Words can not express the amount of joy we have at this moment. Having a street dedicated to us in our honor from the city we grew up in is beyond anything we would have imagined when we were kids,” read part of the caption.

Messages congratulating them on the feat poured in. However, it did not take long for fans to notice that something seemed off about the group’s lineup. In its current iteration, Blackstreet is composed of original group members Chauncey “Black” Hannibal and Levi Little, and Mark Middleton and Eric Williams. Middleton was absent from the event.

But the men that most remember for hits like “No Diggity” and “Before I Let You Go” are co-founder Teddy Riley, Black, Little, and Dave Hollister, who replaced founding member Joseph Stonestreet before their debut self-titled album was released in 1994.

In the comments, one person asked, “Where is Teddy?” while another wrote, “…(squints to find Teddy).” Other comments include:

Riley and Black have been at odds for nearly a decade. Their feud began in the early 2000s, when Black sued his bandmate over alleged unpaid royalties in a $2 million lawsuit. The New Jack Swing originator countersued in a defamation filing.

Years later, circa 2013, the former friends were again at odds over the group’s name. Black was hit with a $1 million lawsuit when the renowned producer accused him of sneakily assuming sole ownership of the trademark for Blackstreet.

Teddy has also publicly accused Black of being jealous and creating tension amongst the group members, which ultimately led to Hollister’s departure in 1995. Blackstreet is also known for songs like “Don’t Leave Me,” “Take Me There,” “Joy,” and “Tonight’s the Night.”