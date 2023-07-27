‘I Will Never Get Over It!’: Bobby Brown Honors Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina Eight Years After Her Passing In Touching Video with His Children

Bobby Brown shared a tribute video honoring his late daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown on Instagram on Wednesday, July 26, the day of his daughter’s death. Brown and his family named July 26 as Bobbi Kristina Day.

The only daughter of Brown and Whitney Houston was just 22 years old when she passed away in 2015, following nearly six months at Peachtree Christian Hospice in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bobby Brown with his daughter Bobbi Kristina (Photo: @kingbobbybrown/Instagram)

“Remembering my daughter Bobbi Kristina,” he captioned the video. It begins with a photo of Bobbi Kristina and Brown’s voice saying, “Today is a special remembrance day for my daughter, Bobbi Kristina.”

The clip then flashes to Brown and his three children with his wife, Alicia Etheredge; Cassius, Bodhi, and Hendrix sitting together outside.

“I think about her often. But when I think about her, I think about all the funny faces she used to make,” he continued as the video featured pictures of Bobbi Kristina making funny facial expressions. “She used to make the funniest faces in the history of funny faces.”

“I want to see if you all can make funny faces,” Brown said to his youngest children. “Who can make a funny face? We just want to thank you, from my family to yours,” he added.

The video also included a message from Brown’s 37-year-old son, Landon Brown, and his family.

🫶🏾 ♥️ Rip Bobbi Kristina Brown we'll never forget you 💜 pic.twitter.com/34ZOKkO2Uq — Dinkleburg (@Dinkleburg089) July 27, 2023

Landon reminded people to check in on their family members and their mental health. “Today is the day that my sister left this world several years ago. But this is also the day that I became a father,” he added. “So Happy Birthday to my daughter Nilaan.”

Brown also thanked his fans for their support. The video ends with Bodhi and Hendrix standing in front of the camera and saying in unison, “Happy Bobbi Kristina Day.” Cassius also thanked everyone for “celebrating his sister today.”

Fans loved the video and reacted to the throwback clips of Brown and Bobbi Kristina in the comments section.

“She was truly your twin Bobby,” replied one fan. “Happy Bobbi Kristina Day, Beautiful Angel!”

“I will never get over it,” added one fan.

“Lots of love and peace to the family. Rest in Light and Love Bobbi Kristina.”

Bobbi Kristina is Brown’s daughter with the late “I Will Always Love You” singer. Houston was found in her home face-down in a bathtub and unresponsive following an argument with her boyfriend, Nick Gordon. She was also found in a bathtub on Feb. 11, 2012, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Her death was ruled an accidental drowning with heart disease and cocaine use as contributing factors. Bobbi Kristina spent months in a medically induced coma before her untimely death. Gordon was later found responsible for her death in a civil suit, but died of a heroin overdose in 2020.