‘It Was a Misunderstanding’: White Neighbor Begs Black Man to Help White Therapist Get Her Job Back After She Was Fired By Employers for Harassing Him While He Fished

The back-and-forth between a Black man and his white neighbors continues to play out on social media.

Anthony Gibson filmed one of his neighbors approaching him to ask if he could possibly help get Tanya’s job back. Tanya is the infamous neighbor who harrassed Gibson because she felt he was trespassing while fishing in a lake located inside a neighborhood in Columbus, Georgia.

Anthony Gibson is being begged to post a response video to help a white neighbor get her job back after she was fired by her employer. (Photo: @fishingbay2ga/ TikTok screenshot)



She worked as a therapist for Sea Glass Therapy and was fired on July 14 because of the viral video of her harassing Gibson which has now received 16 million views on TikTok.

Her video was one of three videos that Gibson filmed and posted onto his TikTok account. He said that Tanya was the third person to ask if he was a resident of the neighborhood that day.

In the latest video, a white male neighbor can be heard asking Gibson to help her out by posting a video on his TikTok explaining that it was all just a misunderstanding between neighbors.

“This is simply an attempt to help one of our member neighbors. Uh, she’s been fired from her job. She’s been told to get her stuff out of the office and skedaddle. Um, if there is anything we can collectively think of doing to post something. This is one request to post not only to her boss but to the media that you access to say something like it was a misunderstanding,” said the unidentified white male neighbor in the video.

The video received over 1.2 million views on TikTok and Gibson captioned it, “Should I help Karen/Ms Petty Get her job back?”

Gibson responded in a follow-up video by telling the neighbor he would pray on it.

“Let me pray on it because, to be honest, I didn’t know. You said ‘try not to post any viral videos’, but I post every day. My attempt is not to make anything go viral. I just post awareness for the people,” he said in response to the neighbor.