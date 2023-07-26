‘I Don’t Even Know You!’: Alabama Woman Allegedly Shot In the Face In Random Attack After Pulling Up Behind Vehicle at Stop Sign

An Alabama woman is recovering after surviving allegedly being shot by a stranger at an intersection in Moody, Alabama.

Altovise McCloud’s fiancé Ronnie T. Allen alleges McCloud was shot in the face by 36-year-old Rebecca Armstrong at a stop sign on July 19 on Kerr Road and Hwy 411.

According to Moody police chief Reece Smith, a woman was shot multiple times sometime before 5 p.m. after pulling up behind Armstrong’s car.

Altovise McCloud (L) was shot by Rebecca Armstrong (R) at a stop sign in Moody, Ala. (Photo: WVTM 13 News screenshot/YouTube)

Allen said on Facebook that McCloud was on her way home from work when she pulled up behind a vehicle sitting at a stop sign. After approximately five minutes, another car honked at the vehicle, prompting Armstrong to exit her car and begin banging on McCloud’s window.

“Initially, she thought something was wrong with the lady’s car and that she was about to ask for help,” he wrote. “When she started coursing (sic) and yelling, ‘Why are you following me B—h!’ My girl replied, ‘Lady, I don’t even know you!’ “

Allen said that is when Armstong pulled out a gun and shot McCloud in her face and kept shooting as McCloud tried to escape.

“At that time, this lady pulled her gun and shot my lady in the FACE, then continued to unload her weapon into the car.”

Allen went on to say that he wanted to tell the true story to combat Armstong’s friends who have been trying to shift the blame.

“I wanted you to hear the story from me and not the crazy rumors about a ‘Road Rage’ incident or what most of her friends and family are saying, ‘I know this lady, she wouldn’t do that! There’s got to be more to this story.’ NO!!! This is the story, PERIOD.”

Allen added that he did not know what Armstrong could have been thinking but wondered if it was a “Black and White thing (Racially Motivated)” or Armstong’s way to “Make America Great Again!”

McCloud reportedly is suffering from a defensive wound to her left hand and a shattered thumb, a fractured left cheek, a shattered top inner palate and a fractured right jaw line.

Allen said that her car was totaled as she tried to escape Armstrong.

“No rational reasoning or explanation can justify the destruction this Animal purposely caused. I know the politically correct answer would be to say, ‘We forgive her’, but as of right now, ‘I DO NOT!,” he wrote.

McCloud was alert when the police arrived on the scene and taken to UAB Hospital while Armstrong was arrested and booked at the St. Clair County Jail at around 8 p.m. She was charged with aggravated assault, attempted murder, aggravated assault non-family-gun, discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle and reckless endangerment. She is being held without bond.

The motive for the shooting is unknown at this time. A GoFundMe that was set up to help with McCloud’s recovery and expenses described the shooting as “a random senseless act of violence.”

Allen also thanked a good Samaritan who stopped to help McCloud as she sat bleeding in her vehicle.

“Thanks to the Moody PD for taking swift action, in taking this ‘Monstrous’ Individual (Criminal) into custody! To the man that stopped to help control the bleeding and render first aid, you are greatly appreciated and will be blessed for your actions!”