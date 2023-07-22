‘I Literally Hate All of Them’: University of Wisconsin Student Who Went on Viral Tirade Threatening to Hunt Black People and Make Them Pick Cotton Seemingly Escapes Punishment

A University of Wisconsin-Madison student involved in a racist social media video that sparked outrage and protests on campus has not been expelled despite an ongoing petition to permanently remove her from the attendance rolls of the school.

Audrey Godlewski has stepped forward to issue an apology for her offensive comments in an interview with The Daily Cardinal, a student newspaper, a month after the video went viral, expressing remorse.

My words were utterly disgusting and unacceptable, whether in public or private,” Godlewski said. “This is completely inexcusable, and I accept full responsibility for the pain and anger that I have caused across campus. Moreover, I know that no words can undo the hurt I have caused throughout the community, and for that I am deeply sorry.”

The video, which circulated on various social media platforms in May, depicted her using racist slurs and expressing disturbing thoughts of returning Black people to slavery and abusing them.

“I am going to go back and hunt every f—ing little n—-r who f—ing did me wrong. I literally hate all of them, I’m going to make them pick f—ing cotton in the fields all day long until they die of fg of thirst…….their bodies are going to dry out because of how much cotton they are picking for me,” she said in the video.

More than 66,000 people have signed an online petition urging her expulsion from the university, which was still being circulated online. Hundreds of students also march down the streets of Madison and held a sit-in on campus, demanding she be punished.

UW-Madison officials condemned the racist language but noted that, as a public institution, it must adhere to First Amendment rights, even if they protect hateful speech on personal social media accounts.

“While the university can’t limit what students and employees post to their personal social media accounts and can’t take action against posts that are not unlawful, racist slurs do not represent or reflect UW–Madison values around creating an inclusive community,” a statement from the university said.

The Blk Pwr Coalition, a newly formed student group in response to Godlewski’s video, met with campus administrators to address campus climate improvement. However, Godlewski’s career continues. As of Friday, July 21, she is listed as a nurse aide in the state caregiver registry.