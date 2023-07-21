‘Don’t Date While You’re Broke’: The Internet Is Split on Whether People Should Date When They’re Not Financially Stable; Some Say It Could Ruin Your Chances of Meeting ‘the One’

Date while you’re broke, or date when you’re well off? That is the question.

Different discussions played out among some of Twitter’s users after several tweets were posted posing hardline opinions on how to date while keeping your finances in mind.

Black couple holding hands (Photo: Pexels)

Some people think you should wait until your money’s up, arguing that if you can only afford to take care of yourself at present, then you probably don’t have the means to court another person.

If you can’t afford to date please remove yourself from the dating pool… respectfully — BIG🐝‼️ (@BigOleBeee) July 14, 2023

Men, don’t date while you’re broke, you really don’t need no distractions.



And when you finally get your money up, don’t date broke women. — Shola 👑 (@itsSh0la) July 15, 2023

But guys, seriously, don’t date broke men. — Le Super. (@Mmakgosidarling) July 11, 2023

Others called that approach problematic, suggesting that people will diminish their dating pool and, ultimately, their chances of finding companionship and someone with genuine character if they only date people who are in solid financial standing.

A man doesn’t have to be RICH. He does have to have a plan. Just because a man isn’t making enough to spoil you EVERYDAY/WEEK doesn’t make him any less of a good man. — Juice (@juicelaetions) July 18, 2023

To some women, you are automatically a good person if you have money, Not knowing that, some men are very poor to the extent that they have nothing except money. — Abdullahi Misilli (@Abdallahmisilli) July 18, 2023

a good man would never be broke. — ℒ (@ItsLeannna) July 18, 2023

Overall, it appears that the right timing to pursue a relationship comes down to each person based on their individual needs and priorities. Some people might opt for the hypergamy route, while others might opt to date even if their balance sheets aren’t in order.

Veteran matchmaker Amy Andersen, who has been pairing her rich clients with people in affluent communities, says there’s nothing wrong with dating someone for money. In a CNBC article, she wrote that her client’s chances of making solid and long-lasting matches increase when they follow certain rules like touting their own set of accomplishments, maintaining discretion while dating and having their own personal lives.

One author and relationship coach advises men to prioritize specific values in making women feel secure in relationships.

“I believe that when a woman feels loved, safe, and appreciated she will thrive. That means good sex, good food, and pure happiness,” Lisa K. Stephenson said. “I feel like a lot of men, especially today’s generation doesn’t understand how to create a safe space for a woman to thrive in her feminine energy. It’s a lot of expectations without building the foundation.”