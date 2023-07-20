‘They Charge Too Much for Their Tickets’: American Airlines Detained a North Carolina Teen Using App for a Cheaper Flight. It Stirs an Online Movement

American Airlines shut down a teenage flyer who tried to use the Skiplagged app to travel on a discount. Airport officials flagged the North Carolina high school student after becoming suspicious about his ticket.

Logan Parsons became caught up in a larger conflict revolving around the airlines and the money-saving app that affords customers a cheaper flight ticket based on the more inexpensive multiple-stop trips, according to Queens City News.

American Airlines is being sued for detaining a Black social worker after they accused her of kidnapping her 1-year-old white client. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The crux of the debate revolves around the ethics of exploiting a legal loophole that permits individuals to hop off a flight during a layover, taking advantage of discounted fares, despite having no intention of traveling to the intended final destination.

Parsons’ ticket was from Gainesville, Florida, to New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. The ticket had a layover in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he would get off.

The agent became suspicious about the boy’s travel because his driver’s license stated he was a Tar Heel State native. After being flagged, the young man, who was traveling by himself for the first time, was taken to a security room where he was interrogated about the ticket.

“We’ve used Skip Lagged almost exclusively for the last five to eight years,” said Hunter Parsons, the teen’s dad. The Parsons have said they weren’t aware skip lagging was frowned upon in the airline industry.

However, the teenager admitted that his parents bought the ticket as a way to cut corners legally.

Officials took his boarding pass before calling the minor’s parents, who reportedly bought their son a new ticket to make sure he got home.

“Our concerns are he is a minor and was kind of left to fend for himself several states away,” the father said.

The airline later put out a statement, saying, “Purchasing a ticket without intending to fly all flights to gain lower fares (hidden city ticketing) is a violation of American Airlines terms and conditions and is outlined in our Conditions of Carriage online.”

Bruce Brandon, an aviation attorney, said he believes how the airline handled it seemed “to be a bit harsh” to him, adding he didn’t “understand why they would do this.”

He asked, “Was it a security issue or was it a contract issue?”

Social media exploded with people saying the airlines are “greedy.” Many weren’t aware of sky lagging before the controversy and are now considering the idea.

“Airlines are so damn greedy! Let people fly where they want and screw that snitch-ass employee. They charge too much for their tickets and then cry to be bailed out again and again so their CEOs can stay rich,” one person wrote.

“People using air flights like a city bus. Get off when you want instead of end of the bus line, I would be Ok,” wrote another user. “Power to the people.”

“I don’t know how an airline can get away with detaining anybody for choosing to disembark at any destination. What law are they going to use to hold somebody there?” one commenter questioned.

“Why not just fix the ticket prices so direct flights aren’t so expensive,” wrote another.

While American Airlines targeted its wrath at the teen, it might stir clear of suing the app.

In 2015, United Airlines and Orbitz attempted to sue Skiplagged owner Aktarer Zaman, claiming the app initiates “unfair competition” and “deceptive behavior.” It also noted the app promoted “strictly prohibited” travel that allegedly caused them to lose $75,000 in revenue, CNN reported.

Zaman reached a settlement with Orbitz, while United persisted with the lawsuit until May 2015, when Chicago judge John Robert Blakey of the Northern District Court of Illinois ultimately dismissed the case.

United spokeswoman Christen David explained, “The decision was a ruling on procedural grounds and not on the merits of the case.”

Either way, Skiplagged promotes on its website’s homepage that airlines might try but won’t win against them.