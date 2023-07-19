‘I Don’t Care What They Say!’: ‘Today’ Show Host Al Roker Left Speechless After Learning How Often Experts Say People Should Shower

Leading dermatologists suggest that Americans should shower at least two to three times a week. While experts believe people should not shower every day, the nation’s most trusted morning-time host, Al Roker, thinks the scientifically based recommendation is ridiculous.

Roker, who showers twice every day, believes people should shower daily.

Al Roker, right, and co-hosts during the 3rd Hour of TODAY show. (Photos: Instagram/todayshow)

During the “Today” show’s third segment, Rocker and his co-hosts Dylan Dreyer and Sheinelle Jones played a multiple-choice game with Shop TODAY editorial director Adrianna Brach. Brach asked a series of questions based on what dermatologists recommended and charged the hosts to guess the correct answer.

The first (and most explosive) question was “How many times do you think you should shower per week?”

The options were a) Every Day, b) 2-3 Times, c) 5 Times, and D. Once.

Dreyer was first to jump in and said, “I bet they’re gonna say C, five times.”

After her, Jones answered, agreeing with Dreyer, “I’m gonna say every day, even though I know I know it’s gonna be C.”

When it was time for Roker to answer, the 68-year-old New Yorker barked, “I don’t care what they say, I’m going to say A.”

Brach shocked them all when she revealed they were all wrong. The experts said the answer is twice or thrice a week.

Roker could not contain his disbelief, with his face saying everything his mouth could not.

In an effort to put it in perspective and push through the editorial package, Brach said, “It does depend on the person. I’m looking at Al’s face, like, ‘What is this?’ It depends on the person, your lifestyle, your skin type…”

The weatherman had no desire to entertain the science, saying “Lifestyle?!!” before later he declared, “I shower twice a day.”

According to Dr. Mary Stevenson, assistant professor of dermatology at NYU Langone Health, people “should be showering, bathing or cleansing yourself every two to three days.”

She told Shop TODAY that this recommendation is also a generalization, notwithstanding people with jobs and daily activities that might require them to sweat a lot.

Dr. Angela Lamb, director of the Westside Mount Sinai Dermatology, also weighed in on the matter, saying if one showers too much, they could dry their skin out.

“You can actually make yourself more prone to infection if you over-wash because the skin is protected with some really nice natural bacteria and things that protect it and you want to preserve those,” Lamb says.

Though Brach tried to explain the reasons why bathing daily could be harmful, some experts say there are benefits to including a shower in your daily routine.

ImprovingLiveCounserling.com reports showering every day reduces stress and anxiety, improves sleep quality, enhances body image and self-esteem, and promotes self-care.

Medical News Today states that showering is a form of hydrotherapy that also makes it easier to breathe and improves immune functions.

The site also quoted a Dutch study that said researchers discovered that incorporating cold showers into your routine can lead to fewer sick days at work. However, this study did not mention the frequency of these cold showers.

Even without those stats, Roker insisted washing every day was essential, suggesting showering gets rid of the funk, especially if you “come in contact with other people!”