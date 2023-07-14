‘I Am Still In Utter Shock’: Former Black Caucus Leader Calls Out Arizona Republican for Using the Term ‘Colored People’ on House Floor

Rep. Eli Crane, a Republican from Arizona, caused controversy this week during a floor debate over his proposed amendment to an annual defense policy bill when he allegedly referred to Black people as “colored people.”

This remark drew a stern rebuke from the former chair of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Rep. Eli Crane, a Republican from Arizona, left, Rep. Joyce Beatty, right (Photos: U.S. House of Representatives)

“I find it offensive and very inappropriate,” said Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat from Ohio.

During the debate, Crane expressed his belief that the military’s strength lies in its adherence to standards rather than in its diversity. He pushed his proposed amendment aimed to prevent the Defense Department from considering factors such as race, gender, religion, political affiliations, or any other ideological concepts as the sole basis for recruitment, training, education, promotion, or retention decisions.

“My amendment has nothing to do with whether or not colored people or Black people or anybody can serve,” Crane said, a combat veteran. “It has nothing to do with any of that stuff.”

Beatty requested that the derogatory phrase he used be struck from the record. Crane, who said he “misspoke,” asked for his comments to be amended to “people of color,” but Beatty insisted on their complete removal, which was approved through unanimous consent. She also said it “undermines the freedoms for us to learn about one another, for us to hire one another, for us to understand our cultures.”

“In a heated floor debate on my amendment that would prohibit discrimination on the color of one’s skin in the Armed Forces, I misspoke,” Crane said in a statement. “Every one of us is made in the image of God and created equal.”

When asked about Crane’s comments, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy stated that they were “not acceptable” but added that he’d take him at his word for it.

“I’ve never heard him use that before,” McCarthy said.

Despite the controversy surrounding Crane’s comments, the House ultimately adopted his amendment in a 214-210 vote on Thursday night.

U.S. Sen. Senator Tommy Tuberville, a Republican from Alabama, also faced backlash this week for refusing to admit that white nationalists are racist.

Tuberville had a CNN interview on Monday where he was asked to clarify earlier comments seemingly in support of the idea of white nationalists serving in the U.S. military. However, after facing criticism from other lawmakers on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, Tuberville then stood down and told reporters, “white nationalists are racists” after all.