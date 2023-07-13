‘Cart Woulda Been Flipped’: TikTok Praises Black Woman for Her Classy Clap Back Against White Golfer Who Asked If She Takes Food Stamps As a Form of Payment

Social media erupted after viewing a viral clip of several white golfers shooting side comments to a female worker at their course.

While taking their order, one man asks her if she took food stamps as a form of payment for his beer. She gracefully engaged in polite banter and dodged the alleged microaggression with humor.

Video screenshot of TikToker zalaiyanefwani

TikTok content creator and part-time golf course drink cart worker Zalaiya Nefwani was on the job and filming her day at the job. She had done it before, but this day, a group of white men seemed to want to get cheeky with their remarks to her.

In the clip, which has received close to 2 million views, a white golfer asked the Black woman, “Do you take food stamps?”

She answered quickly, “You know, we just stopped taking food stamps. We don’t anymore. You don’t have enough money or what?”

His friend in the background said, “He’s got $100s and $50s.”

He then gave her a $50 bill, to which she hit him back with “Is it real?”

The golfer quipped back, “It better be.”

Nefwani then asks her, “What do you want back, a dollar?”

Her coyness schmoozed her into a sweet tip, with the man supposedly remarking, “You’re far more charming than the previous server.”

Not only did she get a $20 plus tip, but got them to spend more money.

Many on social media noticed how she dealt with the subtly prejudiced remarks and gave her props.

“She better than me. Cart woulda been flipped after the food stamp comment,” one person said in the comments.

A rash of people dubbed the sarcasm as “microaggression,” and saluted her for being quick-witted enough to clap back.

“She flipped that micro aggression so fast … period,” someone complimented, noting how she mirrored his energy with a smile.

“Love her reply but I feel like this is his go to joke and probably uses it when paying for anything,” replied one person.

Another person agreed, saying, “Def a microaggression but asking if he didn’t have enough money was good,” to which one person replied, “I’m glad she caught that.”

Nefwani was also clear about her power, she replied to one of the comments, “Girl you gotta be QUICK out here!”