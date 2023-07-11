‘Actions Were Repugnant’: Crazed Jacksonville Man Pulls Shotgun on Two Black Women In ‘Vile’ Attacks, Faces 10 Years In Prison for Hate Crimes

A 27-year-old Jacksonville man admitted to pulling out his shotgun on two Black women at two different incidents last year because of their race.

He now faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a massive fine pending a judge’s sentencing.

Florida native Frederick Eugene Pierallini III pleaded guilty to two federal hate crimes on Thursday, July 6, according to a Justice Department press release.

Frederick Eugene Pierallini III (Photo: YouTube screenshot/First Coast News)

He stated in his plea agreement he used force or a threat of force as he “willfully intimidated the victims and interfered with their enjoyment of federally protected activities because of their race and color.”

For each charge, Pierallini faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of mandatory supervised release, and a maximum fine of $250,000.

One of his victims was working at her job at the Daily’s Place convenience store on Saturday, Sept. 10. The other incident happened on Monday, Sept. 12, as the second victim was sitting in her walker on the public sidewalk near 1571 University Boulevard West.

“The defendant, in this case, committed a vile assault on two women with a dangerous weapon because of their race. These actions were repugnant and endangered the women’s and the public’s safety,” said U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg for the Middle District of Florida.

In the first incident, Pierallini went up to the register and tried to buy a cheese stick and a Slim Jim, but his card was declined. Despite not paying for the items, he tried to leave with the items, according to First Coast News.

A Black store clerk tried to stop him from stealing the merchandise — and upon him coming back to her station yelled at her “for not knowing how to do her job” and called her a slew of racial slurs, authorities say.

After he left the store, Pierallini proceeded to his vehicle, where he retrieved a shotgun. Brandishing the weapon, he aimed it directly at the woman and pulled the slide back, cocking it so a shell could be loaded into the chamber while hurling profane and racially derogatory expletives at her.

The clerk swiftly fled the scene.

A couple of days later, Pierallini confronted the other victim, bothering her as she sat peacefully in her walker on a sidewalk.

Like in the other case, he unleashed a barrage of racial slurs, telling the 61-year-old to leave. Pierallini escalated the situation by issuing a threat to end the woman’s life.

After threatening to kill her, he left momentarily, only to return wielding a shotgun and discharge a single round.

According to an incident report, she was “in fear for my life” and fell to the ground as she tried to run away from him.

“This caused her head to hit the pavement and bruising of her knees,” one report states.

A responding officer verified the woman’s “right eye displaying swelling and noticeable scars on her knees.”

In a witness affidavit, the victim said, “I experienced an overwhelming sense of terror for my own life.”

The attack triggered a three-day-long manhunt before Pierallini was found and arrested for the crimes he would later admit and accept a deal for.

Pierallini’s sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.