‘It Was an Uphill Battle’: North Carolina Teen Who Had Open Heart Surgery and Was Told She Would Have Learning Disabilities Graduates at Top of Class, Secures $2.5M In Scholarships

A teenager from Concord, North Carolina, is not only graduating at the top of her class but also has amassed an impressive $2.5 million in scholarships, according to reports.

Having already received acceptance letters from 61 colleges, Kyanna Woods finds herself with a plethora of options when it comes to choosing a college.

Kyanna Woods has been awarded $2.5 million in academic scholarships. (Photo: YouTube screenshot/WCNC)

Kyanna proudly listed a few of the schools vying for her attendance: “I’ve been accepted into Spelman College, Xavier University, the University of South Carolina, Appalachian State.”

The Woods family has become familiar with the regular influx of mail from various institutions seeking Kyanna’s enrollment.

“We were going to the mailbox quite regularly, and we get piles of stuff from this school or that school,” remarked William Woods, Kyanna’s father, during an interview with WCNC-TV in Charlotte.

Kyanna’s journey to her achievements began early in her life. As an infant, she underwent open heart surgery at three months old.

Doctors discovered two holes in her tiny heart, and the prognosis appeared daunting.

“It was an uphill battle,” her father recalled.

Medical professionals cautioned Kyanna’s parents that she would encounter difficulties in walking and playing sports and would potentially face learning disabilities. However, Kyanna defied those predictions, excelling both in athletics and academics.

“It’s just a blessing to see what she can do and what she has done,” said Kourtney Woods, Kyanna’s mother.

Acknowledging her resilient spirit, Kyanna attributes her upward journey to her faith and the unwavering support of her family.

“They are super important. I love all of them to death,” she said.

She also accepts the moniker of a “miracle child.”

“I accept it with open arms because it is the truth,” Kyanna said.

Kyanna has already accomplished the incredible feat of graduating twice — once from high school and once from an associate’s degree program.

With her future firmly in sight, she has made her decision regarding her college of choice: one of the nation’s Historically Black colleges and Universities.

“I have decided I will be attending Xavier University of Louisiana as a pre-med psychology student on the valedictorian scholarship,” Kyanna proudly declared.