‘I Felt Outright Disrespected’: Shocked Indiana Waitress Confronts Group of Teenagers After Discovering They Wrote Racist Note In the Tip Section of Receipt

A Black server was in disbelief after discovering a group of teenagers wrote “Black” in the tip section of the receipt after she served them in a Indiana restaurant.

Amira Donahue is a 19-year-old college student who attends Indiana University. She made a TikTok video that explained she served a group of white teenagers and noticed as she was cleaning up the table that the receipt had some words written on it. She read the receipt and continued to clean off her table but noticed the teenagers were sitting outside of the restaurant enjoying ice cream.

(Left) Amira Donahue explained the situation in a TikTok video. (Right) the receipt with ‘Black’ written on it. (Photos: @being.amira/ TikTok screenshot)

“I would’ve never guessed they would leave me that note,” Donahue told Jam Press. “I felt outright disrespected and angry.”

Donahue then confronted the group.

“Hey, guys, I just want a bit of clarification, what does this mean?” she asked the group of teenagers while showing them the receipt.

“I don’t know,” replied one of the teenagers.

The waitress responded, “You don’t know what Black means?”

The teenager stated that they were talking about themselves.

“So you’re Black therefore you don’t have to tip?” Donahue responded.

The boy fumbled over his words and said his friend, who appeared African-American told him to write “Black” on the receipt. He also tried to tip the waitress after she confronted him but one of his friends did so instead. The brief exchange ended and Donahue made a follow-up video to show the receipt.

The video received over 6.3 million views on TikTok and positive comments of people applauding the female waitress for confronting the group.

“I love that you embarrassed them.” wrote Gabby under the TikTok comments.

Another user wrote, “Thank u for standing up for yourself.”

Other users urged the waitress to show the teenagers faces and find out what high school they attend. Donahue took the high road and never released the teenagers’ names.