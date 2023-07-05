Should I Give My Man Permission to Sleep with My Friend Since I Can’t Keep Up with His High Sex Drive?

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

I met my guy when I was in my early 20s. We fell madly in love, and our relationship was predicated upon honesty, respect and loyalty. He was open about the fact that he had an extremely high sex drive and though my drive didn’t necessarily match his even in the beginning, I was thankfully able to keep up.

As time has passed and we’ve gotten older, his sex drive has increased to a level that is almost unthinkable. Now in our 30s, he wants intimacy and sexual activity three to four times a day.

This means I am being woken up early in the mornings and kept up late into the night. I have communicated with my partner about the toll this is taking on me, and so he tries to suppress his sexual urges as not to wear me out. But eventually, it creeps back up, and I find myself falling asleep at work and unable to give my job my full attention. His job is very demanding, and he also has crazy work hours, but for him, sex is a release that he desperately needs in order to maintain good mental health and wellness. I really want to satisfy him, but I also want sleep!

I was promoted recently to general manager and have taken on new responsibilities which require me to be in the office early and to stay late. The new tasks along with my relationship duties are proving to be too much for me to handle, so I came up with a solution and pitched it to my guy.

I suggested that we bring another woman into our bedroom to supplement my primary sexual duties. He brushed it off initially, but I brought it up again last week, and now I am considering a candidate, my good friend and college roommate, who also has a ravenous sexual appetite.

It’s important for me to feel like I am taking care of his needs, but I also need to ensure that I am setting myself up for success and reaching my goals and aspirations professionally. The last thing I want to do is to create an environment of dishonesty and for him to go out looking for satisfaction outside of me without my knowing — hence, my solution of bringing a third party into the relationship for the sole purpose of making sure that he’s completely satisfied in the bedroom.

Should I give my man the green light to sleep with my friend because I can’t keep up with his high sex drive or am I looking for trouble by considering another woman to assist with solving our sex issue?

