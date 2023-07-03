‘You’re Not Gonna’ Believe It’: Police Show Up to Ohio Woman’s House After Receiving Call About Her Wig Sticking Out of Car, Video Shows

A bizarre call to the police over a strange scene of some hair sticking out of a woman’s trunk ended in a funny encounter for one woman in Ohio last month.

Toria Townsend said while she was driving home on June 13 from a hair appointment, she ran late but still noticed people glaring at her car.

The police were called to respond to a bizarre scene of some hair sticking out of the trunk of Toria Townsend’s (right) car. (Photos: Cleveland 19 News/ YouTube screenshots)

“People kept mugging me and giving me dirty looks. I’m like, ‘Why did everyone wake up on the wrong side of the bed?'” Townsend told Fox 8 News in Cleveland.

Shortly after she arrived at her home in the town of Massillon, she got a visit from the police, who asked her, point blank, “Are you like a hairstylist or something? There’s, like, hair peeking out of your trunk.”

“Oh my Jesus, that’s my weave!” Townsend shouted in response.

The Ring video on Townsend’s porch captured the whole encounter. As soon as Townsend tells police the hair is fake, one officer starts laughing and tells Townsend she has to “come see it,” referring to how the hair looked sticking out of her trunk.

When officers initially arrived at her home, they just told Townsend that they got a call because the view of her trunk was worrisome to someone. They even snapped a photo and sent it to police.

“The craziest thing — you’re not gonna’ believe it,” said the officer. “We got a call. Someone was concerned.”

Townsend said the entire interaction was light and comical. She was actually grateful to whoever called to ensure that everything was OK.

“Honestly, I’m glad that the person called. It shows how much the community cares,” Townsend said. “The police officers were extremely nice. They didn’t make assumptions. Every time you look up, it’s not a good outcome when it comes to a person of color and a police officer. When you finally see that person having jokes and laughing with smiles — that’s amazing.”