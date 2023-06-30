‘I Don’t Want That’: White Man Who Called the Police on Homeless Black Man Cries After Getting Him Arrested

A white man who called the cops over a confrontation with a homeless Black man in a Georgia park goes viral for crying when the Black man gets arrested.

The incident took place in Flowers Park on May 18, 2022, in the Atlanta suburb of Doraville. Doraville police officers arrested the Black male for simple assault and terroristic threats, according to a banner of the video footage that was released on May 31.

(Left) White man pleading with the officers. (Right) Black man being arrested at Flowers Park in Doraville, Georgia. (Photos: @GarbageHuman23/ Twitter screenshot)

The Black male can be heard telling police in the bodycam footage that he was sitting in the park peacefully when the family began to scream at him for no reason. He also claimed that the children directed inappropriate insults towards him.

The white male alleged that he and his family had gone to the playground when they encountered the Black male who appeared to be attempting to sleep on a park bench. They explained he became disgruntled because the kids playing disturbed his sleep and he began threatening them with a knife. It prompted the family to immediately call the police, and the cops showed up within minutes because the police department is next to the park, according to Newsweek.

“Are you arresting him? I just wanted him to leave us alone,” said the white male to the officers in the video.

The officer replied, “I will need you to fill out a statement form. He had a weapon on him and made terroristic threats.”

The man then questioned the arrest and said he would not have called the police if he knew the Black male would be arrested.

“He is going to think I’m doing this because I am white and he is Black or because he is homeless and I’m not. I don’t want that,” said the white male as he began crying.

The police then asked the white male if the suspect brandished a knife and made threats.

He replied, “Yeah, but I don’t want him thinking I did it because he is in whatever situation he is in. I just wanted him to leave us alone.”

The Doraville Police Officers continued with the arrest, but it is unknown whether the Black male was convicted of any charges.