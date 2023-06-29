A 93-year-old South Carolina woman is fighting to keep her land and property after a developer sued her in what she insists is part of a relentless effort to force her off her property so they can use it for a nearby development.
The Bailey Investment Group approached Josephine Wright earlier this year asking to buy her 1.8-acre property on Hilton Head Island to use it for a 27-acre, 147-unit development called Bailey’s Cove.
She refused. The home has been in her family since just after the Civil War. The relatives of her husband, a Gullah Geechee islander, were freed by Union soldiers after they escaped enslavement.
“It’s historical. It goes back to the Civil War, and it’s been in the family since that time,” Wright said of her home at a news conference last week. “We want to keep our property within the family.”
In February, the group filed a lawsuit against Wright claiming that a satellite dish, screened-in porch, and shed were encroaching on the group’s property line and obstructing the construction progress behind her house.
Wright’s granddaughter, Charise Graves, told local outlet Live 5 News that the family spent thousands to remove items mentioned in the Bailey Group’s claim, but they continued to badger Wright. Graves claims the developer offered her grandmother $39,000 for the land.
In response to the suit, Wright, a grandmother of 40, filed a counterclaim alleging “a consistent and constant barrage of tactics of intimidation, harassment, trespass” to try and force her to sell her property.
Graves set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for legal expenses and the construction of a fence between Wright’s property and the Bailey Group’s development. The fundraiser has received nearly $120,000 in donations since it was launched. NBA star Kyrie Irving reportedly donated $40,000 to her cause.
6 thoughts on “‘We Want To Keep My Property’: Developer Sues Black 93-Year-Old Woman Who Won’t Sell Her Home That’s Been In Her Family for Generations”
She should fight it and I pray that she win because that is just like stealing and I believe that she will prevail in this corrupt matter the haves trying to take from the have nots I believe Jesus will help you to prevail in this matter keep fighting black lives matter
39k offer? Lowball her and then harass her until she gives in. Thats an unheard of tactic! Atlanta Black Star, this is the type of story that should have the GoFundMe page highlighted
This is always happening in Hilton Head. Many property owners got property after the Civil War but since they weren’t given deeds to the property developers come after the property. Many of the homeowners can’t build because the banks will not give them loans because they don’t have deeds. Former slaves weren’t given deeds. The land was given to them by the government.
It’s been written long ago the love of money is the root of all evil. Here is a perfect example of evil work at its best. Whoa to you If you think you are getting away with this travesty. We all need to pitch in and help this sister in Christ. She will prevail because she has God on her side. Trust him sister sometimes it may not be the way you may see it, but you can rest to be sure this evil work against you will not prosper as it is written in every evil tongue force against you shall be condemned
Maybe the land should be declared a historic landmark that can never be sold, but owned soley by the family? Josephine and family live in peace on their property. Can Henry Louis Gates Jr help or someone from the state preservation society?
This is not new. This process of intimidation, and harassment against black folk has been going on for centuries. It should be obvious that the aim is to steal this woman’s property.
Even if this woman was interested in selling which she isn’t, an acre and a half of land, not to mention a house would be worth millions on Hilton Head Island.