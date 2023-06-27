‘Come Here, Boy!’: Confederate Flag-Waving North Carolina Driver Tried to Run Black Man Off Road, Followed Him to Apartment with Weapons, Feds Say

The U.S. Justice Department has charged a North Carolina man with several hate crimes after reports spanning over a year accused him of harassing people based on their race and nationality.

From hurling racial slurs to pulling weapons, the Trump-supporting Southerner is alleged to have made life a living hell for Black and Mexican people in his suburban Charlotte community, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Atlanta Black Star.

The FBI arrested Marian Hudak on Thursday, June 22, the same day DOJ unsealed its indictment against him in the United States District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. The 17-page document details how Hudak terrorized minorities in Cabarrus County, North Carolina, for years.

Marian Hudak faces federal charges, accused of federal hate crimes. (Photos: WSOC-TV/YouTube, Court Documents)

One person, who encountered him in the past, said in an interview with WSOC-TV, “Everybody should be treated with respect and treated the same way. It doesn’t matter the color of your skin or where you are born.”

In one incident, on Oct. 13, 2022, the FBI says the Concord resident was targeting a Black man while driving in his Confederate flag-decorated black Dodge Ram. Hudak allegedly pulled up to the side of the Black man’s car and shouted, “n—-r,” and told him “Come here, boy.”

The victim, who is identified by his initials J.S., reported to the DOJ that even before the incident they had heard about Hudak, who cut a distinctive figure in his community in his truck festooned with flags and signage representing his beliefs. His reputation was that he zeroes in on Black people and has “tried to run people off the road and yelled racial slurs” at them.

This time, in addition to the vehicular threat, J.S. says he also noticed “multiple knives, which looked like throwing knives, jammed into the driver’s side window of Hudak’s truck.” This immediately made J.S. feel “startled” and “nervous.”

The driver said the man tried to cut him off and caused him to swerve. Even as J.S. drove away, Hudak followed him and when he got the chance at a red light, drove in front of him and blocked his path so he could not get away.

Hudak motioned to J.S. with his finger to get out of the car and yelled, “Hey come here.” J.S. refused, rolling up his window, but was countered by the MAGA maniac, who repeatedly shouted rhetoric about Donald Trump.

The man banged on his window and repeatedly used various racial slurs, demanding he gets out of the car until J.S. reached for his pistol. The light turned green, and the Black motorist sped off home. But according to the criminal complaint, Hudak followed him home.

Once in their apartment complex, J.S. asked his girlfriend A.R. to call the police and bring him his rifle. When she came out to give her partner the firearm to protect himself, she observed that Hudak and someone in a Cadillac SUV had blocked off the one entrance and exit of the parking lot and had a gun himself, according to court documents.

He shouted, “I will kill you N-word. I will shoot that Black b–ch. I know where you live, and I will be back.”

Hudak and the individual pulled off before the Concord Police Department arrived, although Hudak was stopped by police shortly afterward and arrested on charges of making threats and brandishing the gun. Hudak would be released from jail pending a court appearance after this incident. The local FBI began to do a deep dive into complaints about Hudak, discovering earlier incidents, including November 2021, when he harassed a Mexican family.

The conflict began when the victim parked his car on the grass near Hudak’s home, and the following day, he discovered that his car had been egged. Hudak confronted the man, blaming him for disturbing his daughter’s sleep with loud music, and proceeded to hurl racial slurs and derogatory remarks toward the victim.

A physical altercation ensued, with the victim eventually brandishing a shotgun to defend himself. Hudak continued to threaten the victim, expressing his intent to harm him in the future. As a result of the ongoing harassment, the victim’s mother had to obtain a “No Contact Order” for protection. However, Hudak’s behavior persisted.

Others have also reported Hudak’s terrorizing behavior, including him taking his Dixie wallpapered pickup truck to a Sam’s Club parking lot and blasting over a loudspeaker, “F–k the Black people.” He has since been banned from Sam’s Club.

Now, authorities seek to put an end to the harassment by filing this federal criminal complaint.

According to FOX 8, Hudak has already appeared before a federal court in Winston-Salem on June 22, the same day he was arrested.

Those familiar with him and his antics are glad that charges have been leveled against him. They wish it would have happened sooner.

“Hopefully he just stays in jail. That’s really all there is to it,” the person, who asked to have his name veiled, said.