‘She Tryin to Teach Us’: Reginae Carter Drops Her Phone, Screams ‘No, No’ After Grandma’s Seductive Dance Moves on IG Live

Reginae Carter, one of hip-hop’s princesses, learned the hard way that just because there is snow on the roof that doesn’t mean there is no fire in the furnace.

While hanging on Instagram Live and casually listening to SexyyRed and Tay Keith’s “Pound Town,” Reginae’s grandmother Nita pops on the screen with a half-eaten sausage near her mouth. Within a split second of Granny bopping to the infectious beat of the song, she makes a raunchy comment, remixing the vulgar lyrics of the popular song.

Reginae, the daughter of Grammy Award-winning artist Lil Wayne and reality star Toya Wright, squealed “No, no, no, no,” in disbelief before ending the video.

Though only seconds, the embarrassing clip was captured and shared on social media.

Many saw Grandma Nita, Wright’s mother, just wanted to have fun and assured the former Clark Atlanta University student that she has the right to act out a little.

“Ayeeee granny know what time it is she been here longer let her live!!!!” wrote one person.

“I love a ratchet granny,” another added. While one more declared, “These grandmas be a vibe fr.”

Some of those who watched the video said they could learn some things from the senior.

“She tryin to teach us” a commenter said. One thing a fan said she is teaching us is not to care what people say about her.

“Dawg I love her. She be having me in TEARS!!!!! She’s so unfiltered and free,” she said.

Even with all of the celebration of Ms. Nita, many understood the terror of having your grandma being so “blue.”

One person left a message from Nita, writing, “U know reginae don’t play that grandma.”

Reginae is not just wasting time on social media listening to her favorite rap songs. Nor is she basking in her celebrity parents’ shadow. With the obvious alley-oop she received as a nepo-baby, she has garnered her own fan base, which includes 7 million Instagram followers.

The pint-sized businesswoman has made her popularity into a lucrative operation, helping her achieve an estimated net worth of $2 million.

She currently has deals with Fashion Nova apparel and What Waist waist-trainers. This is on top of her music career and the multiple reality shows she has appeared in over her 24 years.