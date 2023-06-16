‘How Are We Going to Handle This?: My Date Ran Up the Bill at My Favorite Restaurant, Then Ran Out. Now I’m Too Embarrassed to Return to Pay the Bill After Chasing After Him.

The Center gets to the heart of the lifestyle, parenting, relationships and finance conversations impacting the culture. Convene here to express and share personal and poignant points of view that arise in everyday life.

Since the pandemic, men have stopped approaching me on the street or in public, and as a result, I have resorted to using dating apps. I’d come to think that dating apps often received unwarranted criticism, as I’d had a streak of good luck with them until I met a man whom I refer to as ’50-50 Cent.’

Stock Photos/ Getty Images

We decided to meet at my favorite sushi restaurant in Atlanta’s west side, and the moment he walked in, I knew I was in trouble. He was wholeheartedly representing his favorite sports team. He wore a matching jersey, hat, wristbands, a towel in his pants pocket, and Jordans in the team’s colors. He looked flashy and tacky, as can be, but he had a pleasant smile and smelled good, so I remained hopeful.

We ordered several sushi rolls since it was his first time experiencing Japanese cuisine. He showed a willingness to try new things and displayed a sense of adventure, which I found appealing. We also ordered alcoholic drinks to complement our meal, and I didn’t think twice about the accumulating bill.

The conversation flowed smoothly, and we discovered many common interests — raising my hopes even higher. As the evening wound down, the server approached us and inquired if we needed anything else. 50-50 Cent took it upon himself to answer for both of us by ordering one final round of drinks.

When the bill arrived, he made no move to reach for it. I grew cautious at this point. We engaged in a waiting game, and while I thought I could outlast him, it became evident that he had no intention of paying.

Finally, he directly asked me, “So, how are we going to handle this?” Taken aback, I retorted, “Handle what?” He chuckled and explained that he didn’t have much money and wanted to know how we would split the bill. I was mortified. Without hesitation, I grabbed the bill, and he then proceeded to inform me that he had enough money to cover only the sushi roll he ate and his first drink. He seemed to become annoyed with the back and forth between us and grew flustered. Finally, when he declared, “I’m out,” I was left confused.

Even as I watched him finish his last drink and walk away, I failed to grasp what was happening, so I chased after him. I yelled his name and demanded that he stop. He turned around and asked if I wanted him to come back to my place. I promptly declined, and he shrugged his shoulders, got into his car and drove off.

In that moment, I realized he had genuinely skipped out on the bill, leaving me to foot the entire amount. Without wasting time, I got into my car and left as well, leaving behind an unpaid tab of well over $150.

The entire situation took me by surprise, and it has been the worst date I’ve been on thus far. I’ve never done anything like that before, and I have felt restless ever since. I have a good job, and I would never think about stealing from anyone. Plus, I frequent that sushi spot at least every other week, and the owners are good people.

Now I am contemplating whether I should return and settle the bill or find another sushi restaurant to frequent, considering I am likely on their watch list for potential dine-and-dash incidents.

