My 14-Year-Old Black Son Wants to Visit Six Flags with His White Friends; He Called Me ‘Racist’ After I Gave Him an Ultimatum In Order to Go

We’re heading into the summer, and my eighth grader is ready to take a break from his studies and hit the streets with his friends! Last night he asked, “Mom, can I go to Six Flags with my friends?” My son usually gets a “yes” from us for most of his outings once we get some basics out of the way, especially for things we know he really enjoys like the movies and Six Flags. Left to his own devices, it is the one place on Earth where he would spend all of his free time if we let him.
But a yes doesn’t always come easy when we consider who he’s going out with and where. He’s a dark-skinned 14-year-old who stands at nearly 6 feet tall (he checks every week) and weighs 170 pounds. He’s as playful and gregarious as ever with no sense of danger.
I began doing my usual rundown of questions such as “Who will be there?” “What time does the event start and end?” “How are you getting there?” and “How much will it cost?” If I’m not familiar with these friends (I’m usually the mom who knows the moms of my son’s closest friends), I probe deeper to better understand the relationship: “How close are you and these ‘friends’ of yours?”
The friend turned out to be a classmate from his honors science class. And she’s also inviting more friends to this outing. My son’s science class has one other Black student who happens to be female as well. Now, I must ask the quiet part out loud: “Is she white?” Without hesitation, he nonchalantly informed me that his friend was white and that she was inviting even more of her white friends to join them. Normally, our answer would be ‘yes’ once the responses to the basic lead-in questions were satisfied, but now I’m stuck with coming up with a reason to tell him “no.”
I’m the parent that only allows sleepovers at our home; my son has never spent the night at a friend’s home. But they’re welcome at our house. I even make them pancakes in the morning!
So imagine how paranoid I am about him visiting a theme park with hundreds of other people — mostly white people — and some sort of incident happens where he’s vulnerable with no allies. I’m all too aware of Black people getting too familiar with their white peers and ending up dead, harassed and/or bullied. Sure, having only Black friends doesn’t exempt him from that outcome, but it’s far easier to deal with and address for us as a family.
At this point, I’m racking my brain for a solution and need to buy myself some time. I told him I would get back to him after speaking with his father. Later that evening, I presented him with an offer that he was likely going to refuse. The only way he was going to be able to go on the outing is if one of his Black friends went too.
We would pay for her ticket, pick her up and drop them both off, so I could get a quick peek and wave at his group of friends. My son was more than opposed to the idea because his Black friend is from another school and isn’t friends with his white peers. After some back and forth of me explaining my rationale where I may have said a thing or two against white people, he walked away from the conversation mumbling “that’s so racist” under his breath while looking and feeling dejected and disappointed. Needless to say, he didn’t like the ultimatum he was given.
Somehow, I need to get my 14-year-old to understand that his father and I must be vigilant when it comes to his safety and well-being. As his parents, we must consider factors that may seem frivolous to him, but that could make the difference between life and death in an unexpected twist of events. He literally has a target on his back based on his size, skin color and gender. It’s not that we are walking around with a sense of impending doom, however, we do want to be careful and not set our son up for a situation that could go left quickly.
Should my son think I’m a racist because I don’t want him hanging out with his white friends solo? How can I achieve the goal of looking out for my son’s safety without coming off as though I’m discriminating?
Send us your queries and let our readers offer some perspective on how to navigate these conversations.
NOTE: This story has been edited for clarity and grammar.
3 thoughts on “My 14-Year-Old Black Son Wants to Visit Six Flags with His White Friends; He Called Me ‘Racist’ After I Gave Him an Ultimatum In Order to Go”
Not racist. Prudent!
You may need to provide him with more historical and present day context to help him understand your valid concerns. It’s unfair and unfortunate that Black children are not always seen as children by non-Black people. It forces Black parents to disrupt the child’s innocent perspective in order to protect them from others who fail to see them as innocent children. Also, you may just need to go with him and be a chaperone for situations like this. He’ll probably hate it, but in time, he’ll come to appreciate and understand how lucky he is to have parents who care and protect him.
Well let’s be honest here, you are discriminating. So now that we got that out the way let’s break this all down.
1) As a young black man ANYTHING can happen to him anywhere he goes, NOT just Six Flags. BUT the same thing can be said about anyone/color/race. It’s just the unpredictability of today.
2) Getting to know his peers is a standard form of parenting, however FORCING your fears onto your kids is NOT ok. If all the friends were BLACK would you automatically have said yes? Would you be scared x the amount of his black friends that would be going Six Flags also?
3) Wanting his other black friend to go – so making or putting his other friends in an uncomfortable position where they are meeting and interacting with someone they don’t know in such a big setting for YOU to be ok acceptable?
4) At the end of the day your son was asking your permission to go out with his friends, the last thing they are thinking about is what would happen to who based on their race/gender/color. There comes a point where we have to let kids be kids and it doesn’t always have to be a race agenda. The world needs healing and sometime, just sometimes we have to try something different to make a change.