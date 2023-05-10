My Boyfriend Takes Care of Me, My Child, His Wife and Their Children, But I’m Worried About My Teen Daughter’s Perception of Me After She Caught Me In a Moment of Vulnerability



About four years ago, I reconnected with an old friend (my current boyfriend) that I grew up with in Chicago. After dating for several months, we decided we wanted to take things to the next level. He presented me with the opportunity to move to West Palm Beach to live with him, his two boys, and his wife of 10 years.

Initially, I thought he had lost his whole mind, but after careful consideration, I decided to give it a try. I was laid off from my job and was in between marketing gigs when I decided to make the move with my daughter down South. Fast forward to 2023, and I’m pleasantly surprised to still be an active participant in a loving and fulfilling non-traditional relationship that includes myself, my boyfriend, his wife, their sons and my teenage daughter.

What comes to mind initially for most is that we’re having wild no-holds-barred sex when the kids go to bed – I’m not gonna lie, we know how to keep things spicy – but that hardly defines our relationship. His wife and I have our own special bond; often going out for private girls’ nights on the town and shopping together. Plus, neither of us works. We also throw huge parties where both extended families attend, travel together and binge shows as a family.

There’s more honesty and open communication than I’ve ever had in previous relationships and I couldn’t be happier. The bottom line is I’m spoiled by my boyfriend; we all are.

Prime example, he surprised my daughter for her Sweet 16 and bought her the car of her dreams, a Porsche Cayenne with personalized upholstery. My boyfriend is a successful entrepreneur in the Tech space. He’s a very busy man, but still makes time for all parties and showers us with monetary gifts to make up for the time he doesn’t have.

With respect to our very uncommon arrangement, especially as a Black family in Florida, I have decided to shield my daughter from the complexities of the relationship. While she’s used to getting what she asks for, she’s not privy to the inner workings of my relationship. Honestly, I’ve avoided the conversation altogether and primarily focus on keeping her happy. Plus, I don’t think she could comprehend it at her age, so I protect her from that part.

And so herein lies the rub. We’re only one week away from my daughter’s graduation party, and she has picked out a very expensive designer dress and shoes to wear. I have tried to catch him in between meetings, before bed, or at a moment when he’s not very stressed. No luck. I’ve got my daughter in my ear constantly urging me to check in with my boyfriend. I’m highly frustrated between the two of them.

But when it comes down to it, I know how to use my feminine charm to get what I want. And I think he enjoys the dance we do when I really want something. Some people may see it as controlling, but it’s part of what keeps our relationship exciting. Not once has he ever told me “no.”

Two nights ago, my daughter overheard a conversation between me and my partner as I asked for the graduation dress money. She heard him say, “You know what I like to hear,” before I responded, “Big daddy, can I pretty please have the money to buy my daughter’s graduation outfit? As the words were coming out of my mouth, I noticed my daughter was standing right outside the door.

It wasn’t a big deal to me because my boyfriend and I engage in playful banter all of the time, but my daughter is Ms. Independent until she wants something. Her motto is, if you love me, I should only have to ask once. And if you really, really love me you should know my needs before I say anything. In that moment, I was revealed as someone she loathes.

Needless to say, she thought my language was gross and felt embarrassed for me. This triggered feelings of shame, humiliation and guilt in me as I also praise her independent streak. It seems dramatic, but I felt naked in that moment. She caught me being vulnerable to the man that I love in a moment that was not supposed to be witnessed by anyone, and now I don’t know how to field the questions she has about what else I might be doing in order to accommodate our lifestyle.

As the tears rolled down my cheeks, I reflected on a time when I was single, free and raising my daughter on my own. Now that we’re being taken care of by my boyfriend, I enjoy using my femininity to reciprocate his love and the life he’s provided for us. But now I’m drowning with worry about what effect this will have on my daughter and her own future relationships with men and money. Am I doing my daughter a disservice by remaining in this relationship or should I help her better understand the complexities of our arrangement?

NOTE: This story has been edited for clarity and grammar.