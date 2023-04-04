Cold-Blooded: Florida Murder Suspect Accused of Gunning Down ‘Innocent’ Autistic Man Flashes a Smile at Camera While Being Arrested

The man suspected of the fatal shooting of a Florida autistic man in 2022 has been taken into custody by the Ocala Police Department.

A video of his apprehension, posted by the police, seems to show him flashing a smile before being placed in the patrol car.

A year after the killing of Ferron Marquise Williams, 19, Geremy Doel Navarro was arrested on premeditated first-degree murder charges on March 31.

Geremy Doel Navarro, left, is accused of killing Ferron Williams, right. (Photo: Ocala Police/Twitter)

The floppy-haired young suspect was taken to the officer’s car by a plain-clothed detective, who handed him off to a cop. As the officer escorted the handcuffed suspect to his patrol, Navarro grinned as the camera panned close to his face and looked up at the videographer as the car door was being shut.

“I want to commend the tireless dedication of our detectives who have worked diligently for the past 14 months to bring closure to the heinous murder of 19-year-old Ferron Williams. Their persistence in this investigation has led to the arrest of Geremy Navarro and I am proud to say that justice will finally be served,” Police Chief Mike Balken said in a statement regarding the arrest.

The chief also extended his “deepest sympathies” to Williams’ “family and loved ones.”

While authorities have not released have not described any motive the 20-year-old Navarro would have had for shooting Williams, police state Williams appears to have been an innocent victim when he was gunned down on Jan. 27, 2022.

#Ocala #Police Department detectives arrested Geremy Doel Navarro, 20, for the first-degree murder of Ferron Williams.



Ferron was the 19-year-old with autism who was murdered outside a residence near the 900 block of NW 6th Ave., nearby the Hardee's restaurant, on Jan. 27, 2022. pic.twitter.com/fEwetl8ays — Ocala Police (@ocalapd) April 1, 2023

“We know that the young man was on the porch using the WiFi of a local restaurant and that’s when a shooter came and shot him from the roadway,” Jeff Walczak, Ocala Police spokesman, said after the shooting.

Neighbors reported the bullets from the shooting went into a nearby home and almost hit those inside the house.

Williams was shot multiple times.

After being hit, Williams tried to escape to a nearby business for safety.

Despite it being around 11:30 p.m., the establishment was still open, and someone was able to call the police to help the injured man.

Officers transported him to the hospital, where he died.

It was reported that the two men had never been in an altercation before the shooting.

Navarro is now booked into the Marion County Jail, locked up without a bond.