‘I Begged the Officers’: New Jersey Cops Refuse to Let Black Man’s Colleagues Intervene In Standoff, Instead Killing the Man Who Initially Called Them for Help with Mental Crisis 

Friends and family of a New Jersey man killed by police after he called them for help during a mental health crisis said he was a shooting survivor who worked to reduce gun violence in his neighborhood.

Najee Seabrooks, 31, was shot to death by Paterson police after a four-hour standoff on March 3 at his Mill Street apartment. It’s still unclear what led to Seabrooks’s mental health episode, but his friends and coworkers argued if police hadn’t prevented them from negotiating with the man that he still would be alive.

Najee Seabrooks (Photo: Facebook/ The Paterson Healing Collective)

“I’m begging the officer, showing them text messages, things that Najee is saying to me — ‘all I want to do is see your face, and I’m going to come out.’ I told the officers this. They did not allow us in,” Seabrooks’ supervisor, Teddy Martinez, said during a March 7 vigil.

Seabrooks joined the Paterson Healing Collective two years ago after recovering from gunshot wounds in the hospital. He woke up to the executive director Liza Chowdhury and another member standing next to him.

Chowdhury, who knew Seabrooks since he was 16 said it comforted him to see a familiar face after the traumatic experience. She believes his mental health crisis may have been a side effect of the violence he lived through most of his life.

In a phone interview with Atlanta Black Star, Chowdhury described Seabrooks as a positive person who always “wanted to be around good vibes.” He was a dedicated father who loved basketball and always tried to be a role model for his younger brother.

Chowdhury, a criminal justice expert and activist, said Seabrooks called her the morning he was killed. He didn’t say much, but she heard the urgency in his voice.

“‘It was I need your help. Come here,’ and he hung up on me,” Chowdhury said.

Chowdhury said she was in South Jersey and could not get to Paterson right away, but eight other members of the collective went to the scene. Seabrooks reportedly had called 911 to ask for help, but after waiting for several minutes, he reached out to his colleagues. The police arrived at the scene first.

“I’m gonna be honest, when he called I never thought that they were going to kill him,” Chowdhury told Atlanta Black Star. “I just did not expect it. I called other law enforcement people. I called the police director, called the head of community policing, who happens to be a woman of color. They reassured me that this was a team trained to deal with crisis intervention.”

The Paterson Police Department did not return Atlanta Black Star’s requests for comments, police reports, or footage of the incident. However, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin’s office confirmed on Wednesday that Seabrooks called 911 around 7:43 a.m. that morning, reporting he was in distress.

Activists say he waited for police for about 40 minutes and then reached out to activists he worked with in the collective, a violence intervention group. They met police at the scene, but they were prevented from intervening in the standoff.

Paterson Police’s Crisis Negotiation Team and the Emergency Response Team along with other officers responded to the call. Paterson Press reported that police sources claim Seabrooks had multiple knives, set a fire inside the apartment, broke water pipes, hit one cop with a porcelain toilet cover and sprayed a chemical-like substance in another’s face.

Two members of the response team, officers Anzore Tsay and Jose Hernandez shot Seabrooks at 12:35 p.m. He was pronounced dead 16 minutes later at Saint Joseph’s Medical Center.

“He begged us to see us in our group chat, and we sent a picture to show him our team was downstairs, but they’re just not letting us in,” Chowdhury said.

The Paterson Healing Collective helps gun violence survivors get federally-funded victim services that they are often unaware are available. They connect them with other gun violence victims and OGs, who offer moral support. The organization greets the victims at their bedsides and accompanies them to follow-up visits, physical therapy and other appointments. Chowdhury said it’s a form of restorative justice.

Survivors who get help from the collective are less likely to retaliate or be shot again. Since the collective fully launched last year, the director said gun violence has been down 20 percent. Only three of the 200 gunshot victims the organization has worked with have been reinjured, she said.

Seabooks was a high-risk interventionist with the collective.

“His skill set includes a very strong mindset who is always willing to learn and help others out,” his bio on the organization’s website said. He majored in social and behavioral sciences and witnessed “a lot of traumas,” it also said.

Chowdhury said her team started to rally for answers the same day Seabrooks was killed. Over 250 people marched to the city hall on Tuesday demanding action from officials.

Black Lives Matter Paterson and the Paterson Healing Collective are demanding the release of body camera footage, the officers involved in the shooting to be placed on administrative leave, and the creation of a non-carceral crisis response team and a civilian complaint review board.

“We believe that officers are not equipped to handle these types of situations. We need to be able to have an autonomous group that’s not police officers, that’s coming in riot gear to handle the situations,” Zellie Thomas, Black Lives Matter Paterson president, told Atlanta Black Star.

“We believe that people are able to handle these types of situations with love, care and understanding and not with weapons and aggression and that’s training to kill someone if they feel threatened.”

The attorney general’s office is required by law to investigate police-involved killings. The office must also present its findings to grand jurors who would decide whether to indict the officers. Its investigation is ongoing.