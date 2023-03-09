‘He is NOT a Role Model for Anyone’: Las Vegas Library Slammed for ‘Shameful’ Kyle Rittenhouse Event Teaching About Guns ‘Where Children Read’

The man who killed two Black Lives Matters protesters will appear at an upcoming gun event in Las Vegas, sparking outrage.

Kyle Rittenhouse is set to appear at the Guns in the Library event on May 13, according to KSNV News. Some are calling for it to be canceled.

Rittenhouse was acquitted after he shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, back in 2020. The MAGA supporter fatally shot 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum and 26-year-old Anthony Huber with an AR-15 rifle during the Jacob Blake protests on Aug. 25. Blake was shot by police multiple times in the back at a traffic stop and left partially paralyzed.

KENOSHA, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 19: Kyle Rittenhouse closes his eyes and cries as he is found not guilty on all counts at the Kenosha County Courthouse on November 19, 2021, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. (Photo by Sean Krajacic – Pool/Getty Images)

Rittenhouse will be a featured guest speaker at the gun event, which is scheduled at the East Las Vegas Library. At least 300 people are expected to attend the event to earn Carrying a Concealed Weapon or CCW certifications in Nevada.

Founder of Vegas CCW, Nephi Khaliki, said that Rittenhouse was a “living example” who could provide insight to concealed carry students.

“Kyle Rittenhouse is a living example that can lend a great deal of insight to our students as they prepare for concealed carry,” Khaliki said.

The acquitted killer shared a message on Twitter on March 3. claiming that he wouldn’t “be here” without the second amendment, which gives U.S. citizens the “right to keep and bear arms.”

“The 2nd Amendment saves lives. Our government shall not infringe on our rights to bear arms. I wouldn’t be here without the 2A,” he wrote. “In a perfect world, violence and attacks wouldn’t exist, but humans are not perfect, so the 2A protects citizens God-given right to self defense.”

Many were disgusted to learn that Rittenhouse was appearing at the gun event and demanded that the event be canceled.

“I demand @LVCCLD cancel an event hosting @KyleRittenhouse! How disgusting is ‘Guns in the Library’ for an event where children go to read,” one person wrote. “DO BETTER!”

“Disgusting and shameful to have that murderer anywhere in a public speaking event in Nevada,” replied another user. “He is NOT a role model for anyone.”

One Twitter user replied to the news, asking, “Do you often have murderers speaking? Shameful!”

Rittenhouse was supposed to attend a private reception at the Venetian on the Las Vegas Strip in January, but the event was canceled after pressure mounted from the public.

An event in Texas also was canceled after public outcry. Rittenhouse was to attend the Southern Star Brewing Company in Conroe, Texas, but the event was canceled after the company claimed that the right-wing Rally Against Censorship did not reflect their values.

“We don’t do rallies,” said the company. ” We make beer for people who like beer.”

The 20-year-old complained on Twitter after the brewing event was canceled and blamed the “woke” crowd.

“It’s really disappointing to see that places continue to censor me and not allow my voice and many other voices to be heard because they bend to the woke crowd,” he wrote. “I’ll keep you guys updated on the event on the 26th that I was supposed to speak at.”

One person replied, “At least they didn’t shoot you dead like you shot the protesters. That’s a plus!”

Rittenhouse is still requesting donations on social media and other outlets to fight a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the father of one of his victims. Rittenhouse raised $586,940 last year at a fundraiser held on GiveSendGo. The acquitted killer also raised nearly $500,000 before his trial through FreeKyleUSA.