‘One of the Most Joyous People’: His Favorite 8-Year-Old Customer Wanted to Raise $5K to Help Him Get a Car, Now a Waffle House Worker Has Nearly $100K from GoFundMe

An Arkansas boy left a helping hand to his favorite Waffle House worker. Eight-year-old Kayzen Hunter and his mother Vittoria Hunter started a GoFundMe page to help out Devonte Gardner.

Kayzen described Gardner as a hard working family man that always has a positive attitude. The two became close during Kayzen’s family weekly visits to eat breakfast at their local Waffle House in the Little Rock area.

Kayzen Hunter and Devonte Gardner posing for a picture at Waffle House. (Photo: Screenshot from Kayzen’s GoFundMe page)

Gardner, his wife, and their two little daughters recently suffered a minor setback when they discovered black mold and rats in their apartment. He had saved up some money for a reliable transportation to work, but was forced to use the money he had saved up to move his family to a motel room.

“All my tips and everything that I get to go straight to my kids,” Gardner said. “I pay for the room, daily pay $60 a day, and it’s just eating my pocket alive.”

The Hunter family created the account after they discovered Gardner was walking to work everyday and his family were living in a motel room due to the mold and rat infestation in their home.

“Devonte said he wondered if anyone might know where he could buy a cheap car — he’d been having a hard time saving for one,” Kayzen explained to The Washington Post.

The initial goal of the fundraiser was to raise $5,000 but as of today it has reached $96,933 and counting. It has received over 2,600 donations from people, including several anonymous donations of $500 and one person gave a $2,000 donation.

“Devonte is one of the most joyous and positive people you’ve ever met!! He always greets us with the biggest smile. I hope your heart is as BIG as mine and you will help me spread kindness in the world. Any amount helps,” Kayzen said at the end of his GoFundMe post.

Gardner expressed that the generosity received for him and his family almost made him cry.

“It just be a blessing,” Gardner expressed to local media. “You know, I’m always counting my blessings, always.”

Kayzen’s dad, Korey Hunter, stated that the family doesn’t expect anything from this but to be a blessing to someone in need.

“Kayzen does not want anything in return. Just wants other people to pay it forward,” Korey Hunter said.

The $96K raised will help Gardner move his family to a new home and help him get a family car.