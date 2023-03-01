Shanquella Robinson’s Family Attorney Says U.S. Authorities Are Stalling Extradition of Suspect. Now They Want the Biden Administration to Step In.

Shanquella Robinson‘s family, their attorney and civil rights activists will travel to Washington, D.C, to call on President Joe Biden and federal officials for diplomatic intervention into her murder case on Friday.

It has been four months since Robinson, a North Carolina business owner, died on a weekend trip with friends in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

An attorney representing her family, Sue-Ann Robinson, told Atlanta Black Star the family has been met with a lack of transparency from American authorities in a case already complicated by geopolitics.

Shanquella Robinson (Credit: Shanquella Robinson Instagram)

“There has to be a high level of diplomatic and intervention, and it has to really be the highest level possible,” the attorney told Atlanta Black Star during a phone interview on Tuesday.

Video footage leaked from the Mexican villa Shanquella shared with six friends in late October showed she was a victim of a brutal assault. Shortly after her death, the group returned to the U.S., leaving her body behind.

Mexican authorities have issued an arrest warrant for one of the people on the trip for femicide — the death of a woman based on her gender. However, the attorney said the U.S. government has stonewalled the family.

Robinson said Shanquella has not been able to get any information from U.S. authorities. In late November, the FBI’s Charlotte office confirmed that it would open an investigation into the case. Still, the family has not even been able to get a timeline even though Mexican authorities say they have completed the investigation and submitted an extradition request.

However, the family has been stuck in between a “ping-pong,” according to the prominent attorney, who took a recent trip to Cabo to retrace Shanquella’s steps.

“U.S. authorities are saying you need to go to Mexico. Mexican authorities, prior to us actually physically being on the ground in Mexico, we’re advising that the family needed to go to U.S. authorities,” Robinson said.

Robinson visited the villa, canvassed the neighborhood, spoke to paramedics and went to the funeral home where her body was sent after her death. It was exported from there to the U.S. on Nov. 10.

While Mexican authorities have confirmed that the case is a priority, according to the attorney, she has received little to no information from the U.S. consulate in Mexico or the U.S. Department of State. Mexico must wait on the U.S. to approve the extradition.

While noting that the extradition process complicates the case, Robinson believes that Shanquella’s race plays a role in the lack of diplomatic intervention in her case.

“We just don’t get that in our cases unless we’re marching, we’re rallying,” said Robinson adding that social media has also played a pivotal role in creating momentum.

“A lot of people attribute that to missing white woman syndrome. The media is just more enamored when the victim of a crime is a white female as opposed to a Black female.”

Cellphone video of Shanquella being slammed, punched and kicked in the Cabo villa surfaced after her body and the death records were shipped to her parents in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The video shows the 25-year-old woman in the nude while a few of her friends are on the sideline recording and commenting while she is overpowered by a female aggressor, later identified by the victim’s mother as Daejhanae Jackson, Shanquella’s friend.

Shanquella, the owner of a hair braiding business and online fashion boutique, often traveled with her friends, according to her social media pages. She appeared fun-loving and vibrant in the vacation posts and was popular on Instagram.

She reportedly traveled to Cabo on Oct. 28 to celebrate Jackson’s birthday. The travel mates met at Shanquella’s alma mater Winston-Salem State University, her mother said.

The timeline of the events that led to the woman’s death is still murky months later. However, the travel companions returned to Charlotte with Shanquella’s luggage after telling her parents she died from alcohol poisoning. Her death certificate later revealed that she died from a broken neck and cracked spinal cord.

The woman’s parents went to the media to raise the alarm.

Social media users latched onto the story after the video went viral, further contradicting Shanquella’s friends’ account that she died after binging on alcohol.

Although the resulting #JusticeforShanquella spurred more media attention and an investigation into her death, the attorney said some of the viral responses have been harmful to the family and the case.

“It makes it difficult for the family to grieve, fight for justice, and also constantly be battling misinformation,” Robinson said, but still adamant that there is a benefit to social media involvement.

She hopes more public pressure in the nation’s capital would at least garner the family an update on the investigation. Women’s rights activist Tamika Mallory, the local NAACP president and civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump will also accompany the family as they demand answers.

“They’re not asking for anyone to spill the beans and destroy the investigation or asking to do a ride along when the people are picking up and taking,” Robinson said. “They’re simply saying, is the protocol that is delineated for extradition, is it being followed? Where are you guys in that process?”