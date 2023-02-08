‘It Was Personal and Premeditated’: Documents Confirm One of the Cops Charged In Tyre Nichols’ Murder Sent Photos to a Woman and Five Others; Unconfirmed Theories Fly

At least one of the five Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols is facing additional scrutiny after he allegedly took photos of Nichols and sent them to six other people.

Former officer Demetrius Haley stood over a beaten and handcuffed Nichols and took photos of him as he lay propped up against a police car according to the Tennessee Peace Officers Standards and Training Commission.

Haley reportedly took the photos on his personal cellphone and sent the photos to others in and outside of the police department.

“Haley admitted he shared the photo in a text message with five people; one civilian employee, two MPD officers and one female acquaintance,” the Commercial Appeal reported.

In addition to the five, a sixth person also received the photo according to the New York Times.

A screenshot of former Memphis police officer, Demetrius Haley, taking a photo of Tyre Nichols as he lay propped up against a police car following deadly beating. (Photo: City of Memphis)

Haley can be seen taking the photos in one of the graphic set of videos released by the City of Memphis. The SkyCop camera which was mounted on top of a utility pole produced an overhead shot of Nichols being held by officers as others took turns punching, kicking and hitting him with a baton. The SkyCop camera also captured Haley snapping photos.

As Nichols was being propped up against the police car, Haley shines a flashlight on Nichols to take the photos.

Details of the photos of Nichols were a part of a set of documents produced by the Memphis Police Department to decertify the officers involved.

“Your on-duty conduct was unjustly, blatantly unprofessional and unbecoming for a sworn public servant” the decertification documents said of the officers, The Associated Press reported.

“You and other officers were captured on body worn camera making multiple unprofessional comments, laughing, bragging about your involvement,” the documents said.

Memphis Police Department policy prohibits officers from using personal cellphones while performing patrol duties, The New York Times reports.

Prior to released documents confirming Haley took photos, speculation arose among people online questioning if one of the officers indeed took photos.

R&B singer, Benny S. asked on Twitter, “Why is he taking the photos? what he was doing on the phone afterward? Need this answered at trial.”

Maybe they are rumors or not…. but everything else has been verified so far, except for whether this was revenge for Tyree allegedly seeing the now ex-cop Demetrius Haley's ex… why is he taking the photos? what he was doing on the phone afterward? Need this answered at trial pic.twitter.com/wNtyOlNBtu — Benny S. (@BennySings) January 31, 2023

“There is so much more to this story that needs to be told. This was not a traffic stop encounter. There has to be another reason these cops went after this guy,” Ed Segovis said on Facebook.

Other people are beginning to draw unconfirmed connections between Haley, Nichols and one of the recipients of the photos.

“Turns out #TyreNichols worked at Fed Ex and Demetrius Haley’s ex and mother of his child worked at Fed Ex. Demetrius took a picture of Tyre on the ground and sent it to his ex. All the officers involved went out bad over this man’s personal issue,” Mark Breedlove said on Facebook.

“If this is true, That he would take the time to text this photograph shows what a depraved person he is. It also seems to hint that there is truth to the rumor of why Tyre was attacked……it was personal and premeditated!!” Lavenia Nesmith wrote on Facebook.

Nichols’ death sparked protests and condemnation of the Memphis Police Department’s now-defunct SCORPION unit, which the charged officers were members of.

Nichols was laid to rest on Feb. 1, when his family was joined by their attorney Ben Crump, Rev. Al Sharpton and Vice President Kamala Harris.

The five officers facing second-degree murder and other charges are expected to be arraigned on Feb. 17.