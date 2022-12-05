Georgia Tech Engineering Student Wins Nearly $70K on ‘Wheel of Fortune College Week’

A Georgia Institute of Technology student won big on the “Wheel of Fortune” last week.

Georgia native Quincy Howard won $69,600 in the final round of the game on Nov. 28. He also left the game show with a red Mini Cooper worth $33,850. He had already won $37,000 going into the bonus round.

Georgia Institute of Technology sophomore Quincy Howard wins $69,500 on “Wheel of Fortune.” (Photos: Facebook/Dublin City Schools)

“Wow! You’re having a big night. Is this the quickest you ever earned $35,750?” The show’s host Pat Sajak asked the college sophomore.

“I think so,” Howard replied.

Howard’s parents were there to cheer him on that night. It wasn’t the first time Howard has been hailed as a big achiever. In 2021, he was Dublin High School’s valedictorian.

The local school congratulated Howard on his win on social media Monday.

“Way to go Quincy!!! You cleaned up at Wheel of Fortune! You continue to make the Green and Gold beam with Irish Pride,” Dublin City Schools wrote on Facebook Monday.

Howard scored his final prize in the People category. With just the letters S,T and L on the Wheel of Fortune board. Howard chose the letters A, P, G, and D and figured out the word puzzle answer was “Kids At Play.”

Georgia Institute of Technology sophomore Quincy Howard (in car) celebrates with his parents the Mini Cooper he won on “Wheel of Fortune.” (Photo: Facebook/Dublin City Schools)

The episode featuring the industrial engineering major was part of the show’s College Week. Howard’s parents joined him on stage when the final prize was announced. Now Howard will be able to take the two-hour trip back home to Dublin in his new ride during breaks from studying.

Georgia Tech spokesman Stephen Norris told McClatchy News in a statement Howard is also a “standout” student at the high-ranking university.

“Quincy’s determination and intuition were on full display on Wheel of Fortune,” Norris said. “Quincy is also a standout student in the classroom, and we are confident he is destined for great things.”

“We are excited to be part of his journey and will continue to celebrate with him every step of the way,” Norris added.