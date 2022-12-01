‘Greys Anatomy’ Actor Jesse Williams Is Being Sued for Allegedly Fleeing the Scene of an Intense Car Crash 

Jesse Williams is currently in hot water as a woman named Paula Bruce is demanding that the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor attend an in-person deposition as part of a hit-and-run lawsuit.

In January 2020, Williams, who was driving a Porsche, allegedly rear-ended Bruce’s Mercedes in Los Angeles, California. News outlets reported that the front of Williams’ Porsche was damaged as well as Bruce’s vehicle. At the time, Bruce claimed that the star had fled the scene, which Williams and his attorney ultimately denied.

Jesse Williams Photo:@ijessewilliams/Instagram

Williams’ version of events included “The Sisterhood of Traveling Pants 2” actor getting into an accident with Bruce, remaining at the site for a limited time and handing over his insurance information.

Williams’ attorney has said that the father of two called the police following the accident and was informed that he could leave after he gave his information because neither party was physically harmed. Williams also claimed he left the crash site after his assistant showed up to avoid the paparazzi.

Two years later, in November 2022, Bruce claimed in her lawsuit, which was filed earlier this year, that following the crash, she could not work for an extended period of time because of the emotional distress the accident caused her.

Recent court documents obtained by Radar Online show that Bruce wants Williams to attend an in-person deposition, but his team would only agree to a virtual one because of the actor’s alleged COVID-19 concerns.

Bruce also accused Williams’ attorney of using health concerns as an excuse for months so that the 41-year-old could avoid the deposition, as he’s reportedly been spotted out numerous times.

The court documents also state that Bruce wants Williams to be authorized to pay $3,170 for refusing to attend the in-person deposition and for the court to make it mandatory he appears for the hearing.

Bruce claimed that she and her attorney are willing to follow the safety guidelines if Williams agrees. Once Williams’ attorney was made aware of the situation, the attorney claimed that this case was an attempt to extort the actor.

No other information has been released at this time.