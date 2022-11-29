‘Her Voice Was Unique and Relentlessly Beautiful’: ‘Fame’ Singer and Actress Irene Cara Passes Away at Age 63, Social Media Reacts

Academy Award-winning singer and dancer Irene Cara, best known for her work in several popular movies, including “Fame” and “Flashdance” passed away in her Largo, Florida, home just one day after Thanksgiving, her publicist Judith Moose revealed. The entertainer was 63 years old.

Moose shared the heartbreaking message on Cara’s official Twitter account over the weekend in a memo that read, “Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief.” The note remembered the Bronx, New York, native who performed the “Flashdance” title track as a “beautifully gifted soul whose legacy will live forever through her music and films.”

The cause of Cara’s death is not yet known. However, the memo stated that information regarding her passing “will be released when information is available.” While plans for a funeral service are still pending, a memorial for the star’s fans will be announced at a future time.

Moose captioned the post, “This is the absolute worst part of being a publicist. I can’t believe I’ve had to write this, let alone release the news. Please share your thoughts and memories of Irene. I’ll be reading each and every one of them and know she’ll be smiling from Heaven. She adored her fans.”

Fans of the Golden Globe winner flooded the comment section, many of whom were stunned by the singer’s sudden passing. Television host and MSNBC news correspondent Joy Reid wrote, “So shocking and sad. I feel like I grew up with her. Deepest condolences to Ms Cara’s family. Her memory will truly bless us all.”

“So sad. She was loved,” wrote filmmaker and legendary musician Questlove.

One fan recalled growing up and listening to songs by the singer. “I was born in ‘69 and a latch-key kid of the 80’s so ‘The Electric Company’ & ‘Fame’ are touchstones from growing up,” they commented. “Her voice was unique and relentlessly beautiful.”

“Irene Cara, you inspired me more than you could ever know,” wrote music icon Lenny Kravitz. “Your songwriting and vocals created pure energy that will never cease. You also defined an era that is so close to my heart.”