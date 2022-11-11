White University Student Who Assaulted Black Freshman ‘Permanently Banned’ from School’s Campus, Faces Criminal Charges

The University of Kentucky has banned a student from its campus after she hurled racial slurs at a Black student worker in a drunken rant. The young woman also has been expelled from the institution and will face criminal charges for her actions.

Sophia Rosing, 22, will not be allowed to graduate with her UK classmates, according to school officials.

The institution suspended Rosing pending the school’s investigation of violent and racist actions that led her to be arrested on Sunday, Nov. 6. As a result, she has been banned from campus and is no longer eligible to enroll in classes at the NCAA Division I school, according to NBC News.

On Monday, Nov. 7, in an email to the UK community, the school condemned Rosing’s actions and said a student conduct review process was underway following her arrest.

By Wednesday, Nov. 9, university president Eli Capilouto wrote in a note, saying, “I have also determined that she will not be eligible to re-enroll as a student. She is permanently banned from the campus.”

Capilouto continued, “Although she is no longer a student, we must continue our investigations. That includes our cooperation with an investigation into criminal charges filed; our Code of Student Conduct disciplinary proceedings and racial harassment misconduct being reviewed by our Office of Institutional Equity and Equal Opportunity.”

The senior threw that honor of graduating from UK away when she went out partying Saturday night and returned to campus around 1 a.m. Sunday morning intoxicated. As she stumbled to the Boyd Hall elevator, causing a scene, an African-American desk attendant — through the school’s work-study program — named Kylah Spring, stopped her, blocking her from going further into the dormitory.

The video shows that Rosing kicked, punched bit, and tried to push a shopping cart into the freshman. She reportedly repeatedly called her a “b##tch” and “n##ger.” Spring never stopped being professional but performed her duties while being actively assaulted.

Close to 4 a.m. on Nov. 6, campus police arrived and arrested Rosing, who assaulted the officers too, according to a police report, telling him along the way she has “lots of money” and is used to getting “special treatment.”

An online record from the Fayette County Detention Center shows she racked up a litany of charges, including intoxication in a public place, third-degree assault on a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct.

Originally held on a $10,000 bond, the bigoted senior was released Monday night, after Rosing plead not guilty during a video court appearance. She also waived a formal arraignment. One condition of her release is that she stays away from the dormitory and alcohol. She is set to return to court on Nov. 15.

Additional charges could be brought forth based on the pending investigation.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Nov. 7, Spring aligned with the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity to throw an anti-racism rally. During a clip of the rally, where thousands gathered in support of the young person, she said to Rosing, “You will not break my spirit, and you will be held accountable for your actions.”