‘I Know She Said That Ciara Prayer!’: ‘Hit The Floor Actress’ Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fashion Designer Rivington Starchild, Perplexed Fans Bring Up Her Ex Jesse Williams

Congratulations are in order for actress Taylor Paige, who recently wed her beau, Rivington Starchild. Paige and the fashion designer held a private ceremony for their close-knit community of friends and family members in Los Angeles.

The momentous occasion also marked the star’s 32nd birthday on Oct. 5. The hush-hush ceremony, which only became a headline when photos surfaced online, comes two weeks after Paige slyly revealed she and Starchild were engaged. On Sept. 19, she posted a series of photos showing off a dazzling diamond on her ring finger.

(L-R): Taylour Paige and Rivington Starchild Photo: Loganlaurice/Instagram

“Out of nowhere! You appeared and showed me that the way that I love was always the way because it’s your way too. #tiffanylock,” she captioned the flicks, which featured an image of her and Starchild embracing.

As congratulations poured in, so did questions about the “Zola” actress’ ex, actor Jesse Williams. The duo was first spotted together in 2019, but by 2020 their romance was confirmed, as they both shared multiple photos of each other on social media. They also frequented several red carpets, taking advantage of opportunities to put their love on display.

Paige would later reveal to GQ that a spiritual healer told her she would connect with the “Grey’s Anatomy” actor before their first encounter in 2018. Though their love burned hot for a time, it ultimately quietly fizzed out last summer. However, that did not stop fans from bringing Williams up when commenting on wedding photos.

“Wait I thought she was dating Jesse Williams?! Welp every ending brings a new beginning.”

“I’m so confused. What happen to Jessie???”

“Her and Jessie were so cute tho,” and “He fumbled,” read some of the remarks about the defunct romance.

Others commented on Paige making the right decision to move on from Williams, as well as how quickly she and the RRR 123 designer’s relationship escalated to marriage. A sampling of those comments included:

“Gotta keep it moving and with no ex/wife children drama. Good for her!”

“That man knew what he wanted. Why wait?! Congrats to her!”

“Moved on faster than Cassie, I know she said that Ciara prayer!!”