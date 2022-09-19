Cicely Tyson’s Hometown Renamed a Street After Her In East Harlem More Than a Year After the Actress’ Death

Cicely Tyson‘s contribution to the entertainment industry and the world will continue to live on in many ways following New York’s recent tribute to the late actress.

Tyson, who was born in the Bronx but raised in Harlem, unexpectedly passed away in January 2021, at 96 years old. At the time of Tyson’s death, her career had spanned over 70 years, with 94 acting credits in various films, TV shows and theater projects.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – APRIL 27: Actress Cicely Tyson attends TCM honors screen legend Cicely Tyson with hand and footprint ceremony at TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX on April 27, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic)

Since then, although additional details regarding Tyson’s cause of death have yet to be made public, that hasn’t stopped Hollywood’s elite or the star’s hometown from showing recognition.

On Sept. 17, according to Spectrum News, Tyson’s close family, friends and many others came together to commemorate the late actress after a street in east Harlem was renamed Cicely Tyson Way — the East Harlem block of East 101st Street between 3rd and Lexington avenues.

During the celebration, one of the event organizers, Debbie Quionones, and Tyson’s nephew Reginald A. Henry shared a few words with the outlet about why this event was considered a full-circle moment.

Quionones said, “We just wanted to really commemorate her contributions to the arts and just celebrate where she came [from] and she lived.”

Following Quionones’ remarks, Henry expressed how elated he was for the tribute and recalled a time when Tyson’s mother didn’t want her to participate in “show business.”

He said, “My heart is warm that so many people came out to enjoy the day. Initially my grandmother didn’t want her in show business … When my aunt finally got her first recognition and award, she said, ‘See, momma, I made it.'”

Henry wrapped up his speech by saying how his late aunt would have felt being honored with a street name, “My impression of what she would say: she’d be thankful, she’d be humbled.”

In addition to the unveiling ceremony, a handful of local businesses honored Tyson by providing discounts and specials for customers that same day.