‘Always Together and Never Apart’: Tampa Couple with Nearly 100 Descendants to Celebrate 75th Anniversary

A Florida couple will celebrate 75 years of marriage this month with many of their 94 descendants.

According to News Channel 8, 101-year-old Nate and 94-year-old Virginia Crawford will celebrate their anniversary on Sept. 16 in the Tampa Bay area with a private dinner with 60 people. The couple has five children, 25 grandchildren, 57 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

Tampa Bay area couple Virginia and Nate Crawford are set to celebrate 75th anniversary on Sept. 16. (Photo: Facebook/Nitra Merricks-Mack)

“We have a huge family and so grateful for the foundation our family was built upon,” said Anitra Merricks, one of the couple’s grandchildren, told the news channel.

The longtime lovebirds said their secret to a lasting marriage is “love, trusting one another and having faith in God. Put God first and everything else will fall in place.”

Merricks said the marriage inspires her and the entire family.

“If you see one, you see the other. Always together and never apart.” Merricks said. “We all admire their love for each other and appreciate the foundation they built our family on (God, love, faith and family).”

The Crawfords have inspired many more. Hundreds on social media commended the couple on their marital bond on Monday.

“Happy Anniversary to you both,” wrote Suzanne Dodd on Facebook. “Wishing many more wonderful years of happiness together… Thank you for being an inspiration for many to live by.. enjoy your special day….”

“What an accomplishment!! You set the bar for the rest of us,” wrote Jeff LeVasseur on Facebook.

“Keep on Loving each other. God Bless You. So Sweet,” Beulah Felder wrote on Facebook.