‘I’ve Never Interrogated Him’: Sheree Zampino on Her Bond with Son Trey and He’s Reaction Over His Dad Will Smith’s Oscars Slap 

While the rest of the world spent months sharing their thoughts about this year’s Academy Award ceremony during which Will Smith smacked Chris Rock onstage after the comedian made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, the actor’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, who shares a son with the Oscar winner, revealed it’s not a conversation she’s had in her home.

“Believe it or not, we never had a conversation,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star said in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. The reality star recalled only having a quick conversation shortly after the incident asking Trey: “‘Are you OK?’ Dad … How is Dad?’”

Sheree Zampino and Trey Smith. Photo: @shereezampino/ Instagram

The 29-year-old actor’s response was brief yet positive. Zampino remembered him saying, “Dad is great, Mom.” She added, “That was it.”

She continued, “‘Are you good? I just want to know, is everybody good?’ That’s how I’ve always been with him. I’ve never interrogated him.” The mother shared that she isn’t the type to bother her children with inquiries.

“I don’t ask him a thousand questions,” she said. “I think that’s a bad parenting move when the child is with the other [parent] and comes back, and you ask them a zillion questions.”

The television personality gushed about her relationship with her son, noting, “With their relationship, you don’t need to know all the details. If they want to share it, that’s one thing, but don’t force it out of them. That’s just kind of the flow we’ve always had.”

Smith and Zampino tied the knot in 1992 but split shortly afterward in 1995. Smith went on to marry Jada Pinkett in 1997 and welcome two children — son Jaden, 24, and daughter Willow, 21 — together.

At the time, Zampino didn’t address the heated exchange that occurred as Rock presented “Best Documentary Feature,” which ultimately went to Questlove for his film “Summer of Soul.” Instead, she took to her Instagram page where she congratulated her ex-husband, who took home the Best Actor In a Leading Role award for his portrayal of tennis coach Richard Williams in the biographical sports drama film “King Richard.”

“Epic Night! Congratulations again – when 1 wins we all win! #family1st,” she captioned a photo of her and Smith smiling for the camera as Zampino held the Oscar trophy.