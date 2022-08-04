‘Dad Was Cute Back In the Day…Son Is HANDSOME’: ‘Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens’ Son Causes a Frenzy on Social Media After He Makes Acting Debut

‘Cosby Show’ star Geoffrey Owens feels like a proud dad after walking the red carpet with his son, Jordyn Owens, who made his acting debut in the Netflix series “Uncoupled.”

“I’m beyond proud. I’m speechless,” Owens told Page Six about his 23-year-old son.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: (L-R) Geoffrey Owens and Jordyn Owens attend the premiere of Uncoupled S1 presented by Netflix at The Paris Theater on July 26, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix)

Jordyn is a native of Montclair, New Jersey, and was a guard for the basketball team at the University of Massachusetts Lowell. In March 2021, he was recognized for his skills on the court and his painting talents by the “Today” show. For his debut role, Jordyn will play the character Trey, alongside veterans Tisha Campbell, Neil Patrick Harris, Marcia Gay Harden and Fran Drescher.

Jordyn told the outlet.: “…especially for a first project it doesn’t get any better than this.”

Geoffrey admitted to sharing the ins and outs of Hollywood and the acting industry with his only son, adding, “We’ve worked together a lot.” But Jordyn has a while to go before reaching the impact his father has.

Since “The Cosby Show,” Geoffrey has been busy taking up other acting gigs on shows like Fox’s “Lucifer,” NBC’s “The Blacklist” and CBS’ “Elementary.” The Yale graduate said he’s noticed fans gushing over his modeling son the same way viewers fell in love with his role as Elvin Tibideaux, the doctor and husband of Sondra Huxtable from 1985 to 1992.

“I’ve observed it over the years,” said the 61-year-old. “I’ve been observing it for the last five or six years.”

A fan who also noticed their resemblance tweeted, “Dad was cute back in the day…son is HANDSOME.”

Dad was cute back in the day…son is HANDSOME — Brittany Hill (@MissprincessB) July 31, 2022

A second Twitter user wrote, “If this handsome young man needs any help paying off any of his student loans, I can take out a second on the house to help him get out of debt. If anyone knows him, let him know about my very generous offer and that I’m officially single…”

If this handsome young man needs any help paying off any of his student loans, I can take out a second on the house to help him get out of debt. If anyone knows him, let him know about my very generous offer and that I'm officially single… https://t.co/492zId1X2m — Sheletta Brundidge (@ShelettaIsFunny) July 31, 2022

A third person said, “Y’all were talking about this man and look at how God blessed him and his family.”

Geoffrey Owens received an outpouring of support after he was shamed for bagging groceries at Trader Joe’s in August 2018. He had been out of the Hollywood scene for years, but still receiving royalties from the hit family sitcom “The Cosby Show.” A month after the viral video, he claimed his finances took a hit due to Bill Cosby‘s rape scandal and revealed that he left the job he had for 15 years.

“Yes, it impacted me financially,” Geoffrey told People magazine. “At the time that the show was pulled, that did make a difference in our income. That was one of the elements that led to my getting to the place where I said to myself, ‘I have to do something’ and I was thinking, ‘What can I do?’ and the answer ended up being Trader Joe’s, which is actually a wonderful situation for me in many ways.” He added, “But I got to the point, I just had to do something to support myself and my family.”

After the grocery photo went viral, Geoffrey secured various roles in series like Starz’s “Power,” “Power II: Ghost,” Tyler Perry‘s “The Haves and Have Nots,” “The Good Fight” and more.