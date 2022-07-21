‘It’s Up & It’s Stuck’: Quinta Bronson Is Oprah Winfrey On New ‘Weird Al’ Biopic, Fans React 

Quinta Brunson is putting down the chalk and picking up a microphone after landing the role as legendary talk show host Oprah Gail Winfrey in Roku’s new biopic, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” starring “Harry Potter” star Daniel Radcliffe.

The 108-minute movie is described as “the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time.” The biographical comedy will chronicle the iconic parody entertainer’s rise to stardom. The film is set to premiere sometime later this fall, accessible on the streaming platform’s ad-supported channel.

Quinta Brunson (L) and Oprah Winfrey (R). Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images, Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

The “Girl Who Has Never Been on a Nice Date” creator confirmed the announcement on Twitter in a post, writing, “Let’s get #weird.”

The news appeared to trigger excitement among fans, who showered the actress with congratulatory remarks amid an already successful year for the burgeoning Hollywood star. Several social media users expressed interest in seeing Brunson transform into the “Super Soul Sunday” host.

“Three tickets for the Weird Al movie please,” wrote one Twitter user alongside a photo of Brunson’s “Abbott Elementary” co-stars Janelle James, Lisa Ann Walter and Broadway star Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Another excited supporter commented, “GIRL YOU ARE IN A MOVIE WITH DAN RADCLIFFE??? You deserve everything. I’m so happy for you.”

“My girl is doing a biopic as OPRAH, yeah it’s up & it’s stuck!!! Congratulations Quinta”

The “Abbott” creator recently made Primetime Emmy Awards history after earning three nominations for comedy series, lead actress in a comedy and writing of a comedy series. The 32-year-old is now the first Black woman to earn three nominations in the comedy categories in a single year and the youngest Black woman ever nominated in the Emmys comedy acting category.