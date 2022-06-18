‘Haven’t Had Time to Process’: Police Say 16-Year-Old ‘Dancing Dolls’ Star Was ‘Innocent Bystander’ In Deadly Shooting; Hours Later Her Cousin Was Also Killed Outside Grady Hospital

Dysheae Hall was shot to death in the Atlanta suburb of Decatur, Georgia, on June 12. Hall was killed while at the Kroger shopping center on Flat Shoals Parkway.

The 16-year-old was a dancer on the reality show “Bring It!” and a member of “Ms. D’s Dancing Dolls.”

Police now believe Hall was an innocent bystander in the tragic incident.

Dysheae Hall was killed in Decatur, Georgia on June 12, 2022. (Photo: @wsbtv)

The reality star was inside a vehicle with friends when a group inside a white sedan opened fire around 7:30 p.m. The two groups had reportedly been arguing before the deadly shooting. Another teenager, 17-year-old Javonte Wood, was also shot and is in critical condition. Hall, according to Dekalb County police, was not the intended target.

DeKalb County Police Lt. Adam Quigley said, “This incident, we believe, stemmed from a very minor dispute in a parking lot that ended tragically.”

The teen’s dance coach, Dianna Williams, released a statement on Facebook announcing the sad news.

“We are still processing……. Today is one of the hardest ever…… my team in all 3 cities is broken…they all talked, encountered, texted, FaceTimed, traveled and celebrated with each other… this child had an effect on all of us and left something with us all that we will Never forget, she wrote.”

Just hours later, police confirmed the victim of a shooting that took place in front of Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta is related to one of the victims shot at the Kroger.

Vincent Parks Jr., 32, who is Hall’s second cousin, died at the scene. Police believe a family argument that began in Dekalb county continued outside the hospital and escalated into gunfire. Three shooters fled the scene and are still on the run.

Hall’s mother Dionna McCord told the US Sun that she’s still processing losing two family members in the same night.

“I haven’t had time to process anything,” she told the publication on Tuesday.

“I’m just trying to hold it together as best I can but I’ve been completely torn apart.

“Not only have I lost my daughter [but] I also lost my cousin who I grew up with and we were really close.”

Williams also said the 16-year-old loved to dance and was like a part of her family. “These girls are not just our dancers, they are family, they are our kids, they are our students, they are a part of us forever,” she said.

“Dyshea LOVEDDDD to dance…. We have to keep going bc it’s what she would’ve wanted. She would always say “WE GOT THIS YALL!” She was not a quitter, she didn’t back down from anything, she was outspoken, she was the life of the party and just overall loved…… our dance family is just so hurt right now… Dance was in her just as it in is all of us…Fly high momma baby…. Rest Peacefully…. We will hold it down while you lift us up….We love you Dyshea!! #TEOEDDFL #DD4L #dancingdolls #atl.”

The police has released photos in Hall’s shooting, while only confirming they’re looking for three gunman in the Grady hospital shooting.

The family is making a public plea for the gunmen to turn themselves in. “Whoever did this turn yourself in you took our joy away from us,” said Ron James, Dysheae’s uncle

DeKalb County have requested for anyone with pertinent information to call the DeKalb Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850 or call CrimeStoppers at 404-577-8477.