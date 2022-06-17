‘Luckily, He Had a Different Fate’: Two White Men Arrested After Threatening Black Teen and Damaging His Car In the Same City Where Trayvon Martin was Killed

Rapper BKBpole, Jermaine Jones, also known as @Jermaine.j11 on Instagram, shared a recent encounter he had after leaving a friend’s house. The 16-year-old claims he was racially profiled while driving through a wealthy neighborhood in Sanford, Florida.

On Thursday, June 16, the artist shared a video of a group of angry residents who confronted him in Maple Glen Place neighborhood. A white man in glasses approaching aggressively accused BKBpole of “burning out and racing through my f—–g neighborhood.” The clip also shows the teen’s car with a busted back window on the driver’s side.

“I’m not in your face,” said another white man in a blue-collar shirt and black dress pants that BKBpole asked to move. That same man can be heard yelling, “get out of my neighborhood, you f–kwad.”

At one point, BKBpole asked, “Who got the gun?” and one of the men shouts, “The guy who’s got a permit to carry, dumbass.”

A woman standing by in a blue shirt with a striped-colored towel around her waist repeatedly yelled, “Get out of this neighborhood.”

In the caption, BKBpole further explained what happened and revealed what caused the broken window.

“I was racially profiled while driving through my friend’s neighborhood. They didn’t like the way I was driving, so they felt the need to hit my car with a cone, and throw a rock through my window,” he wrote. “All I wanted to do was de-escalate until police came because I wasn’t about to get charges pressed on me for no reason.”

The two male assailants have since been identified and arrested, The Daily Beast reports. Donald Eugene Corsi, 52, who threw the rock, received two charges for damage to property and launching into a vehicle. Sixty-one-year-old Howard Oral Hughes received a charge for felony property damage and a misdemeanor for battery. Both have been released from Seminole County Jail.

Video of the incident was initially shared on Facebook on Tuesday, June 14, by BKBpole’s father, CJ Jones. He said, “This is the video my son took while calling 911. This guy said burning donuts. That car will never burn out. And as you can see, they admits to having guns.” The following day @PrincessJazzzi, who identifies as BKBpole’s older sister, shared the same video on Twitter.

“Yesterday, my 16-year-old brother was racially profiled in a neighborhood in Sanford, Florida, the same city as Trayvon Martin,” she tweeted. “Luckily, he had a different fate. I commend my brother for how he reacted in the situation.”

On February 26, 2012, Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by neighborhood volunteer George Zimmerman. The 17-year-old was unarmed and walking to his dad’s house wearing a hoodie. He was returning from a local convenience store where he bought skittles and a drink. His death ignited the Black Lives Matter organization and inspired his parents to become advocates for social justice. Meanwhile, Zimmerman acquitted of second-degree murder charges in 2013.

Martin’s mother, Sybrina Fulton, and father, Tracey Martin, created the Trayvon Martin Foundation to combat gun violence. Fulton received an honorary doctorate degree for her social advocacy work from Benedict College in 2018. This February marked the 10th anniversary of Trayvon’s passing.