‘An Unfortunate Tragedy’: Defense Team Claims Officer Facing Second-Degree Murder Charge After Shooting Patrick Lyoya In the Back of the Head Was In Fear for His Life

Patrick Lyoya’s family said the announcement of charges against the Grand Rapids, Michigan, officer that shot the man execution-style gave them “a little bit of hope.”

Activists have been lobbying for justice for the 26-year-old Congolese immigrant since Officer Christopher Schurr shot him in the head during a traffic stop two months ago in the southwestern Michigan city. A passenger in Lyoya’s car captured his final moments on cellphone video, and the police department released four of nine videos capturing different angles of the shooting.

Schurr, 31, was arraigned for second-degree murder on Friday afternoon. He now faces life in prison without parole.

Grand Rapids Officer Christopher Schurr, left, was arraigned on June 20 on charges of second-degree murder for shooting Patrick Lyoya, right, execution-style during an April 4 traffic stop. (Photos: Calhoun County Jail/Lyoya Family)

“Our hearts are really broken,” said Peter Lyoya, Patrick’s father, via an interpreter. “We lost Patrick, but the person who has killed Patrick today is still free, is working, is spending time with his family, is enjoying his family. And seeing all of this is more pain to us and is still breaking our heart.”

Schurr pulled Lyoya over on April 4 because his license plate did not match the registration of the car he was driving, body-worn camera footage shows. The officer tried to apprehend Lyoya as he was walking to the passenger side of the car after being ordered to present his license and registration.

The man pulled away from the officer’s grip and ran toward a nearby home, where Schurr tackled him and then used a stun gun on him in a scuffle, video shows.

Police officials said the body camera shut off right before the fatal shot, but cellphone video captures the moment Schurr squeezed the firearm trigger he pressed on Lyoya’s head while restraining him stomach-down on the ground.

Schurr accused Lyoya of grabbing his Taser, and the body-worn camera reactivated as he performed CPR on the man that he shot in the back of the head. Schurr told detectives the Nissan’s license plate belonged to a Ford vehicle.

The officer’s defense attorneys said Friday that he acted out of fear for his life, and they believe he will be cleared.

“Officer Schurr is a decorated member of law enforcement who has dedicated his career to helping others and protecting the citizens of Grand Rapids,” a statement from Schurr’s legal team said.

“The evidence in this case will show that the death of Patrick Lyoya was not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation. Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer.”

“Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death,” it continued. “We are confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated.”

In April, the Grand Rapids Police Officer’s Association said that while all police officers “took an oath to serve the community by enforcing laws and protecting the public. A police officer has the obligation to protect themself, fellow officers and the community in often volatile situations.”

However, civil rights attorney Ben Crump said Lyoya’s hands and knees were facing away from Schurr when he fired the gun.

“There are so many other things the officer could have done instead of pulling his gun out and shooting him in the back of the head,” Crump said.

“While the road to justice for Patrick and his family has just begun, this decision is a crucial step in the right direction,” he said. “Officer Schurr must be held accountable for his decision to pursue an unarmed Patrick, ultimately shooting him in the back of the head and killing him — for nothing more than a traffic stop.”